Doyenne business showcase highlights group's evolution to support women post-COVID

On Thursday, program participants will deliver five-minute pitches followed by eight to 10 minutes of feedback from a mentor.

The women’s stories mirror that of Doyenne’s, which has locations on Madison’s East Side and in Milwaukee.

The health crisis was a time for the group to rethink how it serves its female members — a number that was in the hundreds before COVID-19, but has since gone down to 43.

The training program is representative of that evolution, said Doyenne executive director and co-founder Heather Wentler, as well as what’s to come next for the organization.

The Triple Threat Venture itself started out as two programs, Wentler said, known as Retreat and Founder Series. The Retreat was a 2½-day business development event, and Founder Series as a year-long training affair.

“A year was too long to keep people engaged and participating in the program, and two and a half days isn’t enough,” Wentler said. “People would come through the retreat and sign up for the Founder Series ... we would see them fall off at a year. Companies that are within that first one to three years ... a lot happens as to what’s going on in that company ... different opportunities come up.”