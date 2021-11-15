Doyenne business showcase highlights group's evolution to support women post-COVID

The four women entrepreneurs from Dane County who are set to pitch at Doyenne Group’s virtual fall showcase this week all have something in common.
Being among a cohort of six total women-led ventures, the women each saw the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to take a leap, to shed whatever was holding them back and turn their business idea into a reality. Doyenne Group, founded in 2012, offers professional development, networking and mentoring opportunities for women.
Laura Beck, of Madison, and owner of Wa’am Writes said she took the chance of pursuing writing after leaving a failed marriage. Laura Daly, of Verona, owner of Madison Soap Co. realized she could solely run her shop after taking a leave of absence during the holidays.
Anne Michels, of Oregon, owning rural senior housing provider Green Pastures Living, and Marita Herkert-Oakland, of Fitchburg, owner of visual thinking business Relumed — both with kids at home — took the chance to quit their full-time jobs and build their venture instead.
The showcase is the capstone workshop of Doyenne’s virtual Triple Threat Venture training program, where participants for the last 12 weeks have explored their business models and developed a strategic marketing plan spanning the next six to 18 months.
On Thursday, program participants will deliver five-minute pitches followed by eight to 10 minutes of feedback from a mentor.
The women’s stories mirror that of Doyenne’s, which has locations on Madison’s East Side and in Milwaukee.
The health crisis was a time for the group to rethink how it serves its female members — a number that was in the hundreds before COVID-19, but has since gone down to 43.
The training program is representative of that evolution, said Doyenne executive director and co-founder Heather Wentler, as well as what’s to come next for the organization.
The Triple Threat Venture itself started out as two programs, Wentler said, known as Retreat and Founder Series. The Retreat was a 2½-day business development event, and Founder Series as a year-long training affair.
Natural ingredients are used to make soap and other products, such as shampoo bars, at Madison Soap Co.
“A year was too long to keep people engaged and participating in the program, and two and a half days isn’t enough,” Wentler said. “People would come through the retreat and sign up for the Founder Series ... we would see them fall off at a year. Companies that are within that first one to three years ... a lot happens as to what’s going on in that company ... different opportunities come up.”
Of what she could share of the future, Wentler said Doyenne may look to a fully virtual platform going forward to be more accessible to a wider variety of business ideas.
Doyenne is looking at more avenues for revamping its programming to better meet its members “where they are at,” Wentler said, adding more announcements are to come in early 2022.
The move comes just as Doyenne planned to develop partnerships in more Wisconsin cities in early March 2020.
The plans to expand into Stevens Point and Green Bay — in the wake of co-founder Amy Gannon’s tragic 2019 death by helicopter crash — were quashed by the pandemic, Wentler said.
But Doyenne doesn’t see brick-and-mortar businesses taking advantage of its programming anymore, Wentler said, nor what she called “service provider companies.”
Instead, the nonprofit has seen many more virtual women-led ventures looking to grow, she said.
“Roles in general have pivoted a lot during the pandemic,” Wentler said. “Women have taken on more. Triple Threat ... it works on your timeline.”
Idea to reality
Daly said that without Doyenne’s expertise, she’s not sure she would have taken the chance to build Madison Soap Co., which plans to rebrand as Madtown Soap Co. in 2022.
Through her business, which she founded in 2005, Daly makes soaps, lotions and even shampoo bars from natural ingredients.
Her products can be found at retailers throughout the Madison area, including local grocer Willy Street Co-op. She hopes to expand to more stores, as well as expand her customer base.
Michels said Doyenne offered her a community “that flourishes with the generosity of expertise and time.”
“We can celebrate who we are as women,” she said.
Green Pastures Living was conceptualized when Michels noticed her father’s health was declining leading up to his death in 2017.
There weren’t any rural senior housing options, and what was available was “beyond our families budget.”
Now, as Michels looks to pitch her business concept next week, she will do the same to city of Lodi and village of Oregon government officials as she looks for a space.
Her vision is a living space where seniors 55 and older can live independently in a rural setting. She also imagines a restored farmhouse in a green space with gardens, and even animals.
Herkert-Oakland’s Relumed is a partner of Doyenne’s Triple Threat Venture training program, in which she and her husband offer ventures a chance to map their business’s structure.
In general, Relumed offers businesses ways to imagine their growth potential using visual storytelling methods, she said.
Relumed officially launched in 2020. And Herkert-Oakland said she’s not sure she would have realized her identity as an entrepreneur without Doyenne’s and her family’s support.
Beck said she has an extensive sales background which has given her an advantage to pursue copywriting full-time through Wa’am Writes.
But it wasn’t until starting her life over in August 2020 that she decided she would take the dive and start working with business clients and help them craft their brand identity.
“I get to play chameleon,” Beck said of her craft, adding the Triple Threat Venture has helped her find connections to new clients.