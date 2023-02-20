Joanne Grassman, owner of Stoughton woodworking space and gallery Grand Inspired, has always wanted to restore an historic building.

The former Madison School District special education administrator made that dream a reality last year after purchasing a structure on 501 E. Main St. that stood vacant for almost a decade.

The building was in rough shape, said Grassman’s son and Grand Inspired co-owner Darren Bell. The basement with its dirt floor was flooded, and the roof almost nonexistent, he said. The building is the former home of Doughboy Feeds, as well as an auto showroom in the early 20th century.

Over the course of a year, and thanks to investments from the state and city, Grassman and her family transformed the dilapidated space into a membership-based workshop and art gallery displaying the furniture, pottery and ceramics of curated woodworkers and artisans.

Grand Inspired now has about 70 members, some of whom display their art in the gallery, for a membership cost of $40 a month, Bell said. Grand Inspired also hosts woodworking classes.

The business, which grows by one or two members a week, is part of what Stoughton gallery owners and officials say is a booming and evolving local arts economy.

“The city keeps up on its historic district,” said Stoughton Chamber of Commerce president Sarah Ebert. “It’s the whole atmosphere of our downtown. Stoughton has a small-town feel, but also draws people from big areas.”

It’s also Stoughton’s rich Norwegian heritage. Every year, the city’s Syttende Mai (Constitution Day in Norway) festival bustles with food, art and events. Adding to the local flavor are entertainment venues like the Stoughton Opera House on East Main Street, which hosts a wide variety of musical talent from all over the country in person and online.

“One of the things we continued to do pre- and post-pandemic is continue to invest in our historic Main Street,” Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley said. The city “took some excess tax incremental financing revenue and reinvested into a streetscape project. We had close to $1 million that we reinvested. We did some work on the sidewalks and crosswalks. We also added some flashing lights to make (downtown) more pedestrian friendly.”

State and local grants designed to fill storefronts that closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Stoughton’s art retail boom.

Since the summer of 2021, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has doled out $10,000 grants to 26 new Stoughton businesses , several of them art galleries or businesses with some kind of art element. Grand Inspired received a $65,000 grant from the city of Stoughton to aid in the restoration of its building, Grassman said.

“When I was growing up, Stoughton had one art gallery,” said WEDC Deputy Secretary Sam Rikkers, who was raised in the city. “Now you have just a ton. It’s transforming downtown Stoughton.”

Merchants group

The energy has been so high that a merchants association is in development, with Grassman as the vice president. The Stoughton Downtown Merchants Association has about 30 members and is currently writing its bylaws and building a website.

Two veteran gallery owners helped start the association.

Just a hop and a skip from Grand Inspired on Main Street is Abel Contemporary Gallery, which moved to Stoughton in 2019 after residing in Paoli for several years. Owned by Theresa Abel, it takes up an old tobacco warehouse and is known around the country for its ceramics and fine art.

Alan Sheets owns Woodland Studios on East Main Street. The studio, also taking up a Stoughton building that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sells local and regional curated fine art and offers custom framing, and has been in Stoughton for just under a decade.

Sheets said Stoughton’s association emulates Madison’s Monroe Street Merchants Association, whose purpose is to promote and market the shopping district. Sheets and Abel are no longer on the association’s board because they are busy running their businesses.

Grassman and other local gallery owners said Stoughton is an ideal art gallery location because of its proximity to Madison and large metros like Milwaukee and Chicago.

“It’s not about bringing clients or customers to Stoughton,” Sheets said. “It’s about getting customers to return, to come back time and time again, to tell people about what we do and who we are. Everyone needs to have their own little niche. You have to have a mix of art.”

A diverse market

Several new Stoughton businesses make up that mix of art.

Catherine Simdon, who said she is part of the effort to construct the bylaws for the local merchants association, owns Overt Space Gallery and Gift on the 100 block of East Main Street downtown.

With the help of a $10,000 grant from WEDC, Simdon officially opened her shop in November 2021. Simdon recalled walking and driving every street in the city to find a space that was suitable for her vision.

While three months pregnant, Simdon renovated the space top to bottom. She now sells a range of items, from her own vibrant and colorful “intuitive abstract paintings” that retail for up to $3,000, to $3 cards and chocolates, as well as sketchbooks, candles and other knickknacks.

Simdon recently held a show for Ukrainian artists, whose pieces adorn her walls.

She said she curates her gallery inventory and buys her gift items from online wholesalers.

During last year’s Syttende Mai event, Simdon held a class for rosemaling, a Scandinavian decorative folk painting. The art style can be found on walls, ceilings and furniture throughout Norway.

Across the street from Overt Gallery and Gift is Zovar Fine Art. Owner Ray Zovar sells cylindrical sculptures with designs that come alive using interior LED lights that change color. The business, like Simdon’s, opened with a $10,000 WEDC grant.

Other art-related businesses that have received WEDC grants include Black Cat Café and Gallery on West Main Street, which sells art and crafty items as a side to its menu options. The café specifically caters to people who have certain allergies and intolerances.

“Business has been good,” Simdon said.

A night for art

Members of Stoughton’s art community continue to put their heads together to plan local events to draw more visitors to the city.

Sheets said that his studio, Abel Contemporary Gallery, Grand Inspired and Zovar Fine Art are planning a gallery night slated for April.

Each business will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. April 21 to showcase what each gallery has to offer, Sheets said.

Stoughton’s downtown “is poised to become this really amazing place to visit and see,” Grassman said.

