Downtown startup promoter moving to Madison’s Black Business Hub

Madison’s gener8tor has joined a seemingly growing roster of companies looking to support or take up space inside what could soon be a business hub for Black entrepreneurs on the city’s South Side.
A Downtown-based startup founded in 2012, gener8tor now has more than 40 accelerator programs available to early-stage companies across the United States and in the small European country Luxembourg. The programs also support musicians, artists, investors and universities.
The Black Business Hub, a $25.3 million construction project recently put forth by the Urban League of Greater Madison, would be the city’s first Black-led enterprise center — an 81,000-square-foot, four-story building at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place.
Gener8tor has partnered with the league to launch “gBETA Urban League,” an accelerator that will establish and grow Black-owned businesses, and would take up office space inside the Hub once constructed, said managing director of gBETA programming and social impact Lauren Usher.
The Hub is also set to include space storefronts, pop-up vendors and even a shared commercial kitchen.
The league approached gener8tor last August to form gBETA Urban League, Usher said.
Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony said gener8tor has a “nationally ranked reputation” for its services, which he thought would be valuable to the Hub.
Usher said gener8tor is now actively searching for a director to lead gBETA Urban League, which will launch initially as an online program in early 2022.
While not finalized yet, gBETA Urban League plans to feature two-week accelerator programs for cohorts of entrepreneurs, as well as seminars, webinars, “lunch and learn” sessions and even informal office hours for anyone interested in launching a business.
There are two levels of accelerators, Usher said, calling them “gALPHA” and “gBETA.”
gALPHA is a four-week accelerator, offering business development training, as well as access to mentors and coaches.
gBETA, offering seven weeks of programming with a pitching event, is exclusively for companies that are actively gaining traction, Usher said. GBETA also includes access to coaching and mentors.
But exactly what programming will teach is at the discretion of its students, Usher said, adding that gener8tor customizes offerings based on the market it serves.
GBETA Urban League could teach people about financing their business, she said, or even grant writing and other topics.
Usher expects that a mix of startup founders, retail business owners and entrepreneurs will seek out gBETA Urban League initially.
“One of the things I know is that there’s a lot of money and ideas sitting on the sidelines,” Anthony said. “They haven’t had a venue to advance their ideas and investments.”
Gaining momentum
Joining gener8tor so far to make the Hub a reality are two other major organizations.
Last week, American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland donated $1 million to the project, aiding the Urban League in its short-term $3 million fundraising goal.
And on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced it would relocate its headquarters from Downtown off the Square to become the anchor tenant for the Hub starting in late 2022 or early 2023.
“The Urban League identified that there's a real opportunity in Madison to focus specifically on Black business owners … to create generational wealth,” Usher said of businesses moving to help the Hub come to fruition.