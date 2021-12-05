Downtown startup promoter moving to Madison’s Black Business Hub

Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony said gener8tor has a “nationally ranked reputation” for its services, which he thought would be valuable to the Hub.

Usher said gener8tor is now actively searching for a director to lead gBETA Urban League, which will launch initially as an online program in early 2022.

While not finalized yet, gBETA Urban League plans to feature two-week accelerator programs for cohorts of entrepreneurs, as well as seminars, webinars, “lunch and learn” sessions and even informal office hours for anyone interested in launching a business.

There are two levels of accelerators, Usher said, calling them “gALPHA” and “gBETA.”

gALPHA is a four-week accelerator, offering business development training, as well as access to mentors and coaches.

gBETA, offering seven weeks of programming with a pitching event, is exclusively for companies that are actively gaining traction, Usher said. GBETA also includes access to coaching and mentors.

But exactly what programming will teach is at the discretion of its students, Usher said, adding that gener8tor customizes offerings based on the market it serves.