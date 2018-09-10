Wine walk in Middleton
A wine walk is set for Thursday evening in Middleton's downtown.

The Downtown Middleton Business Association will host a Fall Wine Walk on Sept. 13.

The event, from 5 to 8 p.m., will begin at BMO Harris Bank at the corner of Parmenter Street and University Avenue and proceed to a number of businesses where one-ounce samples of red and white wine from France, South Africa, Australia, Italy, California, Spain and Chile will be served along with appetizers.

The 13 stops include the National Mustard Museum, Diny’s Diamonds, Barrique’s, Achenbach Insurance, Hallman Lindsay Paints, Grape Water Wine Bar, Tradition Market, BMO Harris Bank, Chauette, The Regal Find, Z. Bella Boutique, Isthmus Eye Care and R. Westbrook Mercantile. Wine glasses for the event are being donated by Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Marilyn’s Salon, 1833 Parmenter St., but are limited to 250 people. Proceeds benefit Dementia Friendly Middleton.

