Shopping and blues music will be the focus Thursday when the Downtown Middleton Business Association hosts its third annual Shop ‘n Blues event.
The big doings will include sidewalk sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with most restaurants in the downtown promoting specials as early as 7 a.m. Elmwood Avenue from Parmenter Street to Aurora Street will be closed off to vehicles beginning at 1:30 p.m. with the blues band “The Jimmys” playing in front of the Free House from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. More information on the event can be found at www.visitmiddleton.com.