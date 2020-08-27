Downtown merchants begin to fear losing all of 2020 as protests, destruction continue

Protesters were on board with the flag burning, but tried to stop the window smashing.

“Stop it! Stop it!” one protester yelled at the agitators. “You know better than this. You’re asking for trouble.”

After the windows of Papa John’s Pizza were smashed, one of the protesters told an employee, “These people don’t represent our movement.”

“Well, I’m sorry, but they’re part — they’re with you,” the employee responded.

At one point, individuals from the crowd fought a man for his phone because he had been taking a video or photos. The man was left with blood dripping down his face. He didn’t want to give his name for fear that would make things worse, but said he didn’t think the demonstrators were trying to seriously hurt him.

“It would be nice to get my phone back,” he said.

Around 1:45 a.m., police deployed tear gas while protesters were about a half a block away and already walking away from officers. It appeared that only one canister was deployed, along with at least one sponge projectile round from a launcher.

Morning reflections