Another Downtown Madison hotel is getting a major upgrade.

Marcus Hotel & Resorts began renovating its Hilton Madison Monona Terrace in December, a project that will remodel all of the hotel's 240 guest rooms and bring more meeting and event space to the property, located at 9 E. Wilson St.

The project, which began Dec. 10, is expected to be completed by this summer and will convert the Capitol ChopHouse restaurant, which will close May 2, into The Liberty Room, a 1,900-square-foot space for weddings, meetings and other private events. The hotel’s Olive Lounge is also being reconfigured into The Audrey Kitchen & Bar and will offer cocktails and lighter fare.

"The current changes underway will provide guests with more amenities and conveniences to make their travel experience easy and fun, while offering high-level service guests expect when staying at our hotel," said Skip Harless, the hotel's general manager.

The project is happening as a 250-room hotel is being planned for Judge Doyle Square across the street and as the Madison area hotel market continues to add more properties. The remodel of the Hilton also comes about two years after the Park Hotel, formerly known as the Inn on the Park and one of Madison's oldest businesses, completed a $12 million renovation in 2017.

The project at the Hilton, which opened in 2001, will include new bedding, stone-topped furniture, and 55-inch smart televisions. All double rooms will be converted to two queen beds, and king rooms will be updated with rejuvenating walk-in showers. All rooms will receive new tile and double headed showers. The lobby will also be transformed to include a free-standing services desk plus a small market with grab and go food options and a Starbucks coffee kiosk. The Liberty Room is expected to open by Aug. 1 while Audrey Kitchen & Bar is named after Audrey Munson, who modeled for Wisconsin, the statue atop the State Capitol.

Additional renovations include maximizing the event space in the 14th floor Capitol Club and the Hilton Honors members’ lounge, as well as updates to the pool and fitness areas.

“As time evolves, so do travelers’ preferences," said Gregory S. Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation. "With these renovations, we are excited to create new and fresh experiences for our guests and local residents to explore.”

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns or manages 22 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's parent organization, Marcus Corporation in Milwaukee, also owns Marcus Theatres, the fourth largest theater company in the U.S. with 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states.