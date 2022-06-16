DotCom Therapy makes even more moves to support children with developmental disorders

A Madison startup that provides telehealth therapy services to clients in 41 U.S. states has acquired a company that’s created an online social network for parents of children with developmental disorders, learning disabilities and other mental illnesses.

DotCom Therapy’s acquisition of Wolf+Friends comes on the heels of the startup’s goal to close gaps in access to mental health treatment for children with conditions like Autism Spectrum Disorder and Attention Deficit Disorder, among others, said founding CEO Rachel Mack Robinson. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

That’s because several studies indicate that while there’s a strong and growing prevalence of developmental disorders in U.S. children, there continues to be a lack of available therapists who can treat such conditions. The issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One study published in 2014 by the National Library of Medicine said that out of a sample size of 965 children with a range of developmental disorders, only 47.5% accessed therapy, or what the study called “early intervention.”

Robinson is a speech-language pathologist who launched DotCom in 2015 to address that disparity – and others in her industry. The company now has around 300 employees, including 138 providers, and provides mental health services to patients up to age 21 through video conferencing.

New York-based Wolf+Friends got its start in 2016 with objectives akin to DotCom's.

Founded by Carissa Tozzi and Gena Man, who has two children with ASD, the company was meant to fill a void in peer support for parents with similar circumstances to Man. Wolf+Friends was originally designed as a website to help parents make informed decisions about their child's particular condition and treatment.

An example of one such decision could be how to help a child with a disorder like ASD go to bed at a specific time since sleeping problems can occur, Robinson said.

"We announced on Instagram that we could no longer run the company on our own," Tozzi said of what spurred the acquisition effort, adding that it became a lot for her and Man to operate Wolf+Friends amid the health crisis.

Now, Wolf+Friends is soon to launch as a mobile application for iPhone and Android users, Tozzi said, adding the online community has around 7,000 members. The app is expected to drop later this month.

It will include opportunities for parents to connect with one another through message boards, as well as online events and challenge activities. The app will additionally feature monthly support groups facilitated by DotCom Therapy providers, expert question and answer sessions, curated articles, video trainings and podcast interviews.

Further closing the gap

Besides DotCom’s purchase of Wolf+Friends, which will continue to operate as an independent brand, the startup also recently partnered with the local maker of a couch known as the Figgy – a product, or playcouch, that’s designed specifically for children and their play patterns.

As of last winter, DotCom therapists can use the couch as a tool – for parents who own it – as a means to assess the motor, problem solving, sensory processing and social engagement skills of their young clients. Through play with children, clinicians can measure whether their patients are meeting their developmental milestones.

The therapy startup additionally received a $13 million investment in the fall of 2021.

That funding covered DotCom’s expansion into additional schools and health systems, as well as the company’s move to start allowing patients to use insurance.

Going forward, Robinson said DotCom is looking to score its next big round of funding and continue expanding its services across the U.S.

