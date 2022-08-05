 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dollar Tree struggles with staffing, some Madison area stores reduce hours

Dollar Tree

A potential customer found the doors locked Wednesday at the Dollar Tree in the Whitney Square Shopping Center. Staffing issues have reduced hours to just two days a week.

Some Dollar Tree stores reduce hours amid staffing issues

With $1.25 price tags, the inventory can be attractive for many who bargain shop at one of the 12 Madison area Dollar Tree stores.

But finding enough employees has been detrimental to the business plan for at least three Dane County stores.

The Dollar Tree in the Whitney Square Shopping Center on Madison's West Side is only open on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to a sign on the store's front door. Other widows are covered with fluorescent pink and green hand-made signs advertising a number of open positions including store manager, assistant store manager and for cashiers. Another sign advertised open interviews that were scheduled for July 28 and 29 and that employees could now be a minimum of 16 years old.

Dollar Tree

There is no missing the help wanted signs that pepper the windows of the Dollar Tree store in the Whitney Square Shopping Center.

"Work where you love to shop," one of the signs read. "Dollar Tree offers competitive pay with flexible schedules in a fun environment."

At the Dollar Tree on South Gammon Road and across the street from Woodman's Food Market, the store is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. When customers enter the store, they are greeted with a card table filled with literature about open positions and opportunities with the company.

Dollar Tree

The hours of the Dollar Tree store in the Whitney Square Shopping Center have been reduced to just two days a week due to staffing issues.

The Dollar Tree on Allen Boulevard in Middleton was closed Monday but a clerk said that she expected the store to now be open seven days a week.

Dollar Tree

This display is located at the front of the Dollar Tree store on South Gammon Road. The store is open just three days a week due to staffing issues.

Dollar Tree, Inc., based in Virginia, has been in business for more than 63 under the brands Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. According to its website, the company has more than 16,000 stores in North America and more than 200,000 employees.

