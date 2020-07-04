DIY Independence Day: Firework sales boom as public shows canceled by COVID-19 pandemic

“We started out wondering if people would want to buy fireworks,” she said. “After being cooped up for two months, they’re ready to have some fun.”

Despite losing some business during the stay-at-home period, Kastner said she now expects sales to be above average.

Her daughter, a wholesale distributor, isn’t so lucky. Jessica Kastner said orders from retailers are up, but not enough to make up for the lost sales of professional-grade pyrotechnics.

Jeri Kastner, whose career has involved manufacturing and shooting off commercial-grade fireworks, said her expertise has been an asset with so many first-time buyers.

“I know what I’m selling, how it works,” Kastner said. “Everybody gets instructions — especially this year.”

The National Fire Protection Association contends there is no safe way to use consumer fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks resulted in at least 12 deaths and 10,000 emergency room visits in 2019, with about three-quarters of those during the month surrounding the Fourth of July.

The injury rate is about 3.1 per 100,000 people, a rate comparable to injuries caused by welding or sledding, and about half the number attributed to washers and dryers.