DIY Independence Day: Firework sales boom as public shows canceled by COVID-19 pandemic

Chris Nelson hasn’t shot off fireworks since he was a kid, but the 38-year-old was shopping for pyrotechnics Thursday afternoon. The reason: COVID-19.
“There’s no shows,” Nelson said.
Nelson, who lives in Sugar Grove, Illinois, but was in Madison for work, plunked down $50 at a Fitchburg fireworks stand to put on his own show for his kids.
“I want them to have a Fourth of July,” Nelson said.
He’s not alone. With nearly all local public displays canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks vendors say business is booming as people take matters into their own hands.
“Everyone is doing it yourself,” said Tony Wood, owner of the TNT Fireworks stand on Fish Hatchery Road. “There’s a lot of first-time customers.”
One such customer was Orla Giesfeldt, 7, who was shopping for sparklers with her mother.
“I thought since there weren’t any big firework shows we could do something smaller,” Kari Giesfeldt said.
Wood said he was on his fourth semi load of fireworks Thursday. Last summer he sold just one.
Jeri Kastner, who runs a brick-and-mortar store in Livingston, has been in the fireworks business for three decades and said this year has been “a roller coaster.”
“We started out wondering if people would want to buy fireworks,” she said. “After being cooped up for two months, they’re ready to have some fun.”
Despite losing some business during the stay-at-home period, Kastner said she now expects sales to be above average.
Her daughter, a wholesale distributor, isn’t so lucky. Jessica Kastner said orders from retailers are up, but not enough to make up for the lost sales of professional-grade pyrotechnics.
Jeri Kastner, whose career has involved manufacturing and shooting off commercial-grade fireworks, said her expertise has been an asset with so many first-time buyers.
“I know what I’m selling, how it works,” Kastner said. “Everybody gets instructions — especially this year.”
The National Fire Protection Association contends there is no safe way to use consumer fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks resulted in at least 12 deaths and 10,000 emergency room visits in 2019, with about three-quarters of those during the month surrounding the Fourth of July.
The injury rate is about 3.1 per 100,000 people, a rate comparable to injuries caused by welding or sledding, and about half the number attributed to washers and dryers.
Kastner said fireworks are “incredibly safe” if used properly and with common sense.
“I’ve been doing this over 30 years and I still love sharing the joy,” Kastner said. “No one comes in here unless they plan on having fun.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.