You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
DIY Independence Day: Firework sales boom as public shows canceled by COVID-19 pandemic
0 comments
topical alert featured
FOURTH OF JULY | PANDEMIC IMPACT

DIY Independence Day: Firework sales boom as public shows canceled by COVID-19 pandemic

Chris Nelson hasn’t shot off fireworks since he was a kid, but the 38-year-old was shopping for pyrotechnics Thursday afternoon. The reason: COVID-19.

“There’s no shows,” Nelson said.

Nelson, who lives in Sugar Grove, Illinois, but was in Madison for work, plunked down $50 at a Fitchburg fireworks stand to put on his own show for his kids.

“I want them to have a Fourth of July,” Nelson said.

He’s not alone. With nearly all local public displays canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks vendors say business is booming as people take matters into their own hands.

“Everyone is doing it yourself,” said Tony Wood, owner of the TNT Fireworks stand on Fish Hatchery Road. “There’s a lot of first-time customers.”

One such customer was Orla Giesfeldt, 7, who was shopping for sparklers with her mother.

“I thought since there weren’t any big firework shows we could do something smaller,” Kari Giesfeldt said.

Wood said he was on his fourth semi load of fireworks Thursday. Last summer he sold just one.

Jeri Kastner, who runs a brick-and-mortar store in Livingston, has been in the fireworks business for three decades and said this year has been “a roller coaster.”

“We started out wondering if people would want to buy fireworks,” she said. “After being cooped up for two months, they’re ready to have some fun.”

Despite losing some business during the stay-at-home period, Kastner said she now expects sales to be above average.

Her daughter, a wholesale distributor, isn’t so lucky. Jessica Kastner said orders from retailers are up, but not enough to make up for the lost sales of professional-grade pyrotechnics.

Jeri Kastner, whose career has involved manufacturing and shooting off commercial-grade fireworks, said her expertise has been an asset with so many first-time buyers.

“I know what I’m selling, how it works,” Kastner said. “Everybody gets instructions — especially this year.”

The National Fire Protection Association contends there is no safe way to use consumer fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks resulted in at least 12 deaths and 10,000 emergency room visits in 2019, with about three-quarters of those during the month surrounding the Fourth of July.

The injury rate is about 3.1 per 100,000 people, a rate comparable to injuries caused by welding or sledding, and about half the number attributed to washers and dryers.

Kastner said fireworks are “incredibly safe” if used properly and with common sense.

“I’ve been doing this over 30 years and I still love sharing the joy,” Kastner said. “No one comes in here unless they plan on having fun.”

579 more cases

Wisconsin health officials have confirmed nearly 600 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Department of Health Services said Friday that the state has now seen 30,317 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. That’s up 579 cases from Thursday.

The department reports three more people have died since Thursday, bringing the total dead to 796. Nearly 40 additional people were hospitalized since Thursday, bringing the total hospitalizations to 3,555, or about 12% of the total cases.

The percentage of positive tests had been dropping over the last four days, from a 14-day high of 7.1% on Sunday to 4.2% on Thursday, but rose on Friday to 5.7%.

-- Associated Press

Fireworks: What's legal?

In spite of all the sparks, consumer fireworks exist in a gray legal area.

Wisconsin law requires a permit issued by municipal governments to buy, possess and shoot firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars  in short, things that fly and go bang.

Many cities, including Madison, don’t issue permits for explosives but allow the use of fountains, sparklers and spinners  which the industry calls “safe and sane” fireworks.

“Basically if it explodes or flies in the air, it’s not allowed,” said Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.

Schuster cautioned that even sprinklers burn at over 1,000 degrees and advised people to keep a bucket of water or sand nearby.

The Fire Department has discouraged DIY displays and encourages residents to “find other ways” to commemorate Independence Day until professional shows resume.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Savings! Here Are Some Crazy Ways You Can Save Money!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics