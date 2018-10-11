Discount Tire proposed for East Washington Avenue

Discount Tire could soon have a second location in the city.
Halle Properties has submitted plans with the city to build a 10,200-square-foot facility on a 1.5 acre site at 3729 and 3737 E. Washington Ave. between Mendota Street and MacArthur Road.
The $2 million facility would replace a vacant building that was home until 2013 to Williamson Bicycle Works and is in the same block as a Goodyear Tire, Midas, Batteries Plus Bulbs and a Tires Plus.
If approved by the city, construction would start in April and be completed by October 2019, according to plans from raSmith, an engineering firm in Naperville, Illinois. The Discount Tire, located across the street from the newly renovated and expanded Klein's Floral & Greenhouse, would employ 10 to 15 people and include a parking area for 41 vehicles.
Discount Tire was founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It has grown to become one of the nation’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer and operates more than 900 stores in 29 states. In Madison, the company has a store and service center at 611 Junction Road. Other locations in Wisconsin can be found in Janesville, Waukesha, Bellevue and Appleton.