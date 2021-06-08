Development agencies will use pandemic relief funds to study region’s economic potential

“This is a great opportunity for CARPC to work with MadREP on a regional approach to pandemic recovery,” said CAPRC Executive Chair Larry Palm. “It’s important to take an integrated approach to pandemic recovery, looking at economic development along with housing, land use and transportation.”

The funds will also allow MadREP to update its comprehensive economic development strategy, called Advance Now 2.0, as well as the extensive accompanying reports on industry sectors. The 900 pages of reports, released in 2019 after years of research by MadREP and University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, examined several key sectors for the region. Now, with new data released since, the agency would like to refresh those reports before acting on their findings. The agencies have not yet determined what contractors they will hire to conduct the studies.