Developers plan to buy long-held family farm on Madison's East Side

Seen as a prime site for infill development, a long-held family farm on Madison’s East Side is slated to be purchased by two prominent area developers — representing the largest property either has potentially worked on.

Stone House Development and Threshold Development Group have an accepted offer on the approximately 60-acre property — held by the Voit family for some 165 years — along Milwaukee Street just east of Starkweather Creek.

“It’s a good location and interesting parcel,” said Helen Bradbury, president of Stone House. “It’s a big site, and there are lots of things to consider in our due diligence before closing.”

Both developers, who are equal partners on the project, are primarily known for housing projects, Bradbury said. The team doesn’t yet have a land plan for the farm or an architect, she said, but given its large size, the project is likely to be more than housing and could include a “huge community portion.”

The hope is to include a low-cost housing component in the project, too, said Jillian Hayes, development project manager for Stone House.

Despite about half of the farm not considered developable — the northern portion has wetlands, floodplains and a pond — Bradbury said it would be the largest property developed by either Stone House or Threshold. A 2018 city plan for the Milwaukee Street area calls for about 600 housing units on the developable land with the potential for more or less.

Some of Stone House’s recent projects include the Novo — apartments part of the large Judge Doyle Square redevelopment Downtown — and the Arden and Lyric mixed-use, high-rises on the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue. Threshold’s portfolio includes several mixed-used buildings in the Atwood neighborhood and the Sequoya Commons building, a Near West Side development home to the Sequoya branch of the Madison Public Library.

Tom Bunbury, CEO of Bunbury & Associates Realtors, said the three siblings who own the farm entertained but turned down other offers on the land before accepting the one from Stone House and Threshold.

“They both have really long histories of success and they’ve got a history of doing nice things,” said Bunbury, who struck a handshake deal with the siblings’ late father to eventually sell the farm. “The Voits wanted somebody that could come in and really do a nice project there.”

Both Bradbury and Bunbury declined to disclose the offer price on the farm, which was initially listed last year at $11.5 million.

Bradbury said the team needs to complete pre-development efforts, such as geotechnical, environmental and surveying work, before closing on the land. The developers also need to consider the annexation process of the farm, which is part of the town of Blooming Grove.

Whatever is eventually developed, it wouldn’t all be built at once, Bradbury said. Offering a “wild guess,” she said ground might be broken on the farm within nine months to a year.

Community group

Once solidly in the country, time and development have surrounded the Voit farm with highways, established neighborhoods, a Metro Transit transfer station and an Amazon distribution center.

The farm includes a roadside silo and barn near Milwaukee Street, 23 acres of leased-out land for growing row crops, two houses, wetlands and a fishing pond, and a ready-mix concrete plant started by the Voit siblings’ grandfather.

The uniqueness of the agricultural island in the middle of the otherwise developed East Side attracted the attention of community members who started a grassroots organization in an attempt to preserve the land’s agricultural roots.

Save the Farm envisioned purchasing the property to maintain urban agriculture, build low-cost, sustainable housing, preserve the wetlands and create economic opportunities for marginalized communities.

The group had even received about $1.3 million in pledges for a potential investment cooperative to purchase the farm in addition to outside funding, such as a $500,000 commitment from Dane County, said Colleen Robinson, interim board president for Save the Farm.

Bradbury said the development team intends to meet with the group in mid-February “to understand where they want to go from here, and what their interests are, and what their vision is.”

Based on early conversations, Robinson said it appears some of the goals of the development team and Save the Farm align. She said the group is especially interested in whether it can help with low-cost housing. Despite missing the bid to buy the land, Robinson said Save the Farm can continue to act as a vessel for community input going forward in the development process.

“We’re excited that they want to hear from the community and work with the community,” Robinson said. “At the same time, we’re going to make sure there are clear roads and paths for that community input and be an advocate for it.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.