Developer sees housing, offices, commercial uses on big, vacant North Side Madison site

He said the plan is to provide 96 lots for single-family homes and 244 multifamily apartments over the next five to seven years.

A neighborhood meeting sponsored by Rifkin and facilitated by Alds. Rebecca Kemble and Syed Abbas was to be held at Lake View Elementary School, but instead will be held remotely through the online web conferencing tool Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose of the meeting is to present the concept plan and solicit input from residents.

Kemble, 18th District, said she hasn’t taken a position on the proposal, but is hearing concerns about density, traffic and environmental contamination on the site. Residents have also questioned whether the site will be suitable for residential use if F-35 fighter jets are stationed at the Truax Field Air National Guard base, and have raised concerns about a loss of farmland in the city when the comprehensive and sustainability plans urge preservation of greenspace and space for urban agriculture, she said.

The City Council last month approved annexing most of the property from the town of Burke.