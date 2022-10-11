Developer proposes $90 million housing project near Yahara River and Lake Mendota

As big apartment projects move into more parts of the city, a developer is proposing a roughly $90 million, six-story redevelopment with 445 apartments and parking adjacent to Tenney Park and overlooking Lake Mendota.

Vermilion Development of Chicago is seeking to demolish a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. for the redevelopment that would offer four buildings ranging from three to six stories, the latter height to capture views of the lake and state Capitol.

The proposal responds to the city’s desire for more infill housing and redeveloping existing properties, and the East Side site is attractive due to its proximity to the lake, Tenney Park, bike paths and public transit, Vermilion Managing Director Darrin Jolas said.

Jolas told a few dozen people at a community meeting Monday the proposal will help meet the city’s goal of adding 10,000 residential units in the next five years.

“Madison has been discovered for the beautiful, dynamic, livable city that it is, and students want to be here, working professionals want to be here, employers increasingly want to be here, which is creating tremendous demand for all types of housing,” he said. “If you don’t own a home, or if you’re looking to relocate to Madison or if you have other changing housing needs, then you’re acutely aware of the problem of housing scarcity.”

A six-story, U-shaped building would face the lake and another four-story rectangular building would face the river and park, each with parking garages and rooftop decks to take advantage of views. Two slightly angled, three-story buildings would be located on the interior of the 8.6-acre site. The housing would include a mix of studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

The apartments would be market rate, but a mix of unit sizes and amenities would mean a range of rental price points, the developer said. The project would also offer green roofs, a community garden, grills and seating, and dog walk and wash areas, the developer said.

“It’s promising to see dense housing projects coming into the neighborhood,” said Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, who represents the site. Abbas wants to consider neighborhood feedback before taking a position on the proposal.

Opinions expressed at the community meeting seemed split by a generational divide. Older people in attendance were generally concerned about traffic and more people. Those in their 20s or 30s generally supported the project but asked for mixed-use commercial spaces or ownership opportunities within the proposal.

The current building, constructed in 1950 with improvements in 1966 and 2000, was once the home of the Wisconsin Physician Service Insurance Corp. The building has outlived its useful life and is not suitable for renovation to residential use, Jolas said.

Vermilion intends to submit formal land use plans to the city in November and hopes to start construction in the fall of 2023, with the initial three-story buildings opening about 15 months later, the developer said.