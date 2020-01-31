Delta to launch new uniform program after worker complaints, lawsuit against Lands' End

MINNEAPOLIS — Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and some airport customer service agents amid complaints that the required uniforms have caused serious medical problems.

Hundreds of Delta employees have sued Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands’ End, claiming the current uniforms are causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems. Lands’ End is based in Dodgeville, a small town about 120 miles west of Milwaukee.

The Atlanta-based airline said Wednesday that it “plans on using this opportunity to identify more sustainable textile practices, taking greater control of the production process and offering employees a greater choice of standards.” The airline said the new uniforms will carry the OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 label, the highest standard in the textile industry for chemical testing.

The lawsuits claim chemicals and finishes used to create high-stretch, wrinkle- and stain-resistant, waterproof, anti-static and deodorizing garments for the uniforms led to employees’ health problems.