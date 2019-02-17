Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES... .LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL PERSIST THROUGH MUCH OF THE AFTERNOON. OCCASIONAL BURSTS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE, WHICH WILL BRIEFLY REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES. SNOW WILL BECOME MORE FOCUSED ACROSS THE LAKESHORE COUNTIES BY LATE THIS EVENING, AS ONE OR MORE BANDS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW TAKE SHAPE. THESE BANDS SHOULD EVENTUALLY FORM INTO A SINGLE BAND, WHICH WILL TRANSITION SOUTH ALONG THE LAKESHORE AS WINDS BECOME MORE NORTHERLY OVERNIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS WILL BE OVER SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN AND TOWARD THE ILLINOIS BORDER. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY. PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY THIS MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&