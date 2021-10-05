Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to New York from Madison

The Dane County Regional Airport will provide daily flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport starting Oct. 13, the airport announced Monday.

The direct flight route addition will create more opportunities for south-central Wisconsin residents to visit New York City and other East Coast locations, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Monday.

It is also “a huge asset for our business community,” added airport director Kim Jones.

The airport, located on Madison’s East Side, additionally provides travel options for people departing to Seattle; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; and other worldwide locations.

“Delta Airlines continues to offer great service to (regional) travelers, and Dane County Regional Airport continues to provide the convenience of a short drive to the airport, easy parking and shorter lines,” Jones said.

