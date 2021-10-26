 Skip to main content

Delta Airlines returning non-stop flights between Madison and Reagan National Airport in Washington
Delta Airlines planes on tarmac, AP generic file photo

Delta Air Lines planes are seen on the tarmac at Washington's Ronald Reagan Washington's National Airport in a 2016 photo.

 CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Delta Airlines is returning non-stop flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, continuing the airport's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic impact on air travel.

The flights will be Sunday through Friday, departing Washington at 3:47 p.m. and arriving in Madison at 5:10 p.m., and departing Madison at 5:35 p.m. and arriving in Washington at 8:29 p.m., according to Delta’s website.

For the better part of two centuries, our journalists have worked tirelessly to bring our readers the most important news of the day. We’re here to serve the community. We’re here to serve you.

“Delta Airlines continues to show support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the travelers of Wisconsin” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “This serves as a great route to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital, as well as the international destinations beyond it.”

Reagan National Airport offers connections to five international destinations and 96 domestic destinations.

“This is the third time in just a few weeks that we’ve announced the return of yet another non-stop flight to a major U.S. destination,” Kim Jones, director of the Dane County Regional Airport, said in a statement.

