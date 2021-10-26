Delta Air Lines returning non-stop flights between Madison and Reagan National Airport in Washington

Delta Air Lines is returning non-stop flights between the Dane County Regional Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, continuing the airport's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic impact on air travel.

The flights will be Sunday through Friday, departing Washington at 3:47 p.m. and arriving in Madison at 5:10 p.m., and departing Madison at 5:35 p.m. and arriving in Washington at 8:29 p.m., according to Delta’s website.

Delta Air Lines "continues to show support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the travelers of Wisconsin,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “This serves as a great route to reach our nation’s capital from our state’s capital, as well as the international destinations beyond it.”

Reagan National Airport offers connections to five international destinations and 96 domestic destinations.

“This is the third time in just a few weeks that we’ve announced the return of yet another non-stop flight to a major U.S. destination,” Kim Jones, director of the Dane County Regional Airport, said in a statement.

