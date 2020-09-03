Deb Archer announces retirement from position as president, CEO of Destination Madison

After 25 years serving as president and CEO of Destination Madison, Deb Archer is retiring, the local tourism promotion organization announced Thursday.
Archer, 67, will be departing from her role at Destination Madison at the end of 2020 to focus on traveling with her husband and spending time with her first grandchild, Destination Madison said in a statement.
Since 1972, Destination Madison has promoted tourism in Madison, bringing major events to the city and finding other ways to draw visitors.
Over the last five years, visitor spending brought more than $6.3 billion to Dane county. More than 22,600 people worked in local hospitality and related industries in 2019, Destination Madison said.
“Deb Archer’s mark on Madison and Dane County will last far beyond her years leading Destination Madison," Greg Frank, Destination Madison board chair, said in a statement.
Archer oversaw the formation of the Madison Area Sports Commission and helped stage Bucky on Parade, a fundraising project in which 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues painted by artists were placed around the Madison and Dane county in 2018.
She also secured long-term contracts for IRONMAN and CrossFit to come to Madison, and helped keep WIAA Boys Basketball in Madison. Archer also oversaw the hosting of many events during her tenure, including the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the World Stem Cell Summit and Congress for the New Urbanism.
“I came to Madison more than 25 years ago as a stranger. I’ve been embraced by this community and have been privileged that every day I get to share my love for Madison with guests from around the world,” Archer said. "I’m incredibly proud of the accomplishments our team has achieved through the years to help make Madison a top city for meetings, events and visitors."
Frank said Archer was originally planning to leave earlier this year, but stayed on to guide the organization through the pandemic.
"We are forever grateful for her decision to lead us through this extremely tough year," Frank said.
The Destination Madison Board has retained a search firm to conduct a national search for its next leader.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.