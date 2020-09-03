Deb Archer announces retirement from position as president, CEO of Destination Madison

After 25 years serving as president and CEO of Destination Madison, Deb Archer is retiring, the local tourism promotion organization announced Thursday.

Archer, 67, will be departing from her role at Destination Madison at the end of 2020 to focus on traveling with her husband and spending time with her first grandchild, Destination Madison said in a statement.

Since 1972, Destination Madison has promoted tourism in Madison, bringing major events to the city and finding other ways to draw visitors.

Over the last five years, visitor spending brought more than $6.3 billion to Dane county. More than 22,600 people worked in local hospitality and related industries in 2019, Destination Madison said.

“Deb Archer’s mark on Madison and Dane County will last far beyond her years leading Destination Madison," Greg Frank, Destination Madison board chair, said in a statement.

Archer oversaw the formation of the Madison Area Sports Commission and helped stage Bucky on Parade, a fundraising project in which 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues painted by artists were placed around the Madison and Dane county in 2018.