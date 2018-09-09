The deadline for nominating organizations in south-central Wisconsin to be recognized as Top Workplaces is just days away.
It’s easy to nominate your employer or someone else’s as a Top Workplace by visiting topworkplaces.com/madison or calling 608-234-5446. Nominations close on Friday.
The program to identify Top Workplaces is based on a partnership between the Wisconsin State Journal and the Exton, Pa.-based research firm Energage. Any type of employer can be nominated. Nominees can range from start-ups to publicly traded firms to manufacturers to non-profits, hospitals and government entities.
Once nominations are in, Energage – an employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm – will reach out to the companies and conduct a short, 24-question written survey of employees. Its experts will tabulate the results to determine the Top Workplaces rankings. Every participating organization will receive a free overview of the survey results.
Rankings will be announced in a special section in the State Journal in early 2019.