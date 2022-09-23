Deadline extended to nominate your company as a Top Workplace

At a time when labor market trends — from the Great Resignation to Quiet Quitting — are rattling the business community, some Greater Madison-area organizations continue to stand out as Top Workplaces.

They’re the ones who provide outstanding cultures, ethics, employee support, fringe benefits and values.

Now is the time to nominate these high-performing area organizations for recognition in Top Workplaces 2023.

Because of the interest in Top Workplaces, the deadline for nominating extraordinary employers in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Rock counties has been extended to Friday, Nov. 4. Nominations of these public- and private-sector organizations can be made at topworkplaces.com/Madison or by calling 608-234-5446.

This is the fifth straight year that the Wisconsin State Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm, to identify and recognize workplaces that excel.

Any employer with 35 employees or more can be nominated, from publicly traded firms to early-stage ventures, governmental agencies and nonprofits. The nominations can come from anyone — the public, employees, customers or the organizations themselves.

After the nominations are in, Energage reaches out to them to conduct a free, simple, 24-question employee survey. It then tabulates the results to arrive at the Top Workplaces rankings.

The rankings will be published online on Madison.com and in spring 2023 in a special section in the Wisconsin State Journal. To read last spring’s special section, visit: bit.ly/topworkplaces22.

In this challenging labor market, Top Workplaces helps organizations attract and retain top talent, boost employee morale and elevate their profile in the community.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces in more than 60 media markets across the nation, including Washington, D.C., Denver, Dallas and Boston.