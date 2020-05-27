Dane County takes first tentative steps toward getting back to business

“We go over that stuff when people come in to kind of retrain people,” Sheridan said of the safety measures, which include encouraging the use of face masks.

Sheridan said his gym had been “pretty busy” so far, estimating 50 users in the five hours since local restrictions lifted at 8 a.m. Visitors were spaced out and the gym was within its capacity limit, Sheridan said, or about 40 to 50 people at any one time.

“People are very happy to be back and excited to be working out again,” he said amid the clang of metal equipment.

Inside Ten Pin Alley in Fitchburg, two groups bowled on a couple of the lighted lanes, while several others remained dark. It was a similar story at Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes on Madison’s West Side. There, the lanes were idle, but general manager Marcia Bloxham said a few bowlers had been in earlier.

At both places, bowlers and other visitors will have to follow an extensive set of rules that include keeping the same set of house-owned bowling balls near the same lanes so they can be cleaned after use. Schwoegler’s is limiting groups of bowlers to families, but it hopes to start leagues again in mid-June, though they’ll be limited to 18 teams because of the spacing required between lanes.

