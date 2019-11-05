More nonstop flights are coming to the Dane County Regional Airport.
In what is being called the largest single route announcement in airport history, Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday announced the addition of new seasonal nonstop routes -- beginning in spring -- from Madison to Nashville International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Portland International Airport in Oregon.
“We are excited to significantly expand our service in Madison and provide residents more options for summer travel,” Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement. “We’ve seen a great response to our seasonal winter service and feel that our brand is a great fit for area travelers looking for low fares, great customer service and a comfortable onboard experience."
Sun Country first began operating out of its home base in Minneapolis in June 2018. In Madison, it currently operates seasonal winter service to Las Vegas and Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida. The five routes announced Tuesday are scheduled to begin next spring, when Sun Country will have 91 routes across 55 airports. This year alone, Sun Country has added 46 routes and now services destinations in the U.S., Mexico and Central America. In September, Sun Country announced the addition of twice-a-week, nonstop flights to Las Vegas and Orlando beginning Dec. 19.
“We are extremely pleased to have Sun Country among the airlines providing exceptional services and travel opportunities to some of the most requested destinations of our customers,” said airport director Kim Jones. “This shows Sun Country’s continued support for the Dane County Regional Airport and the people of Wisconsin.”
Sun Country has added to its customer experience over the last year with free in-flight entertainment, a new mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft. The airline also offers services from its Sun Country Charters and Sun Country Vacations divisions.
Service on the new routes from Madison will begin May 7 to Boston and Nashville and operate twice weekly on Sundays and Thursdays, with one-way fares to Boston as low as $79 and to Nashville as low as $69. Service to Newark and Seattle begins May 8 on Mondays and Fridays for $79 one way to Newark and $99 one way to Seattle-Tacoma. Service to Portland will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays for as low as $99 one way and begins June 3.