Dane County rakes in record tourism dollars before COVID-19 hit

The continued economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health measures tinged the Madison tourism board's Monday announcement that 2019 was a record-setting year for the area's tourism industry.
After announcing during a virtual press conference that tourism accounted for $1.4 billion in direct sales in Dane County last year, Destination Madison president and CEO Deb Archer addressed concerns that 2020 will likely be a dismal year in comparison.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, was declared a pandemic in mid-March. Since then, public health officials at the local, state and federal levels have called for social distancing efforts and orders, resulting in the closure of many business that are considered nonessential.
Residents in Wisconsin, across the country and around the world are foregoing travel to shelter in place and avoid contracting or spreading the disease. Madison's tourism industry is one of many affected.
Madison hotels saw a two-thirds drop in room rentals in April this year compared to April 2019, according to Destination Madison data shared in the press conference. Archer called the resulting drop in revenue for hotels "catastrophic."
Forty-one convention and sports events booked by Destination Madison have been canceled or postponed, Archer said. Forgoing those events could cause losses of about $32.5 million in direct spending in the county, she said, and 82,000 fewer visitors. That number doesn't include events booked by other organizations or booked directly with venues.
"We will work with all of these events in trying to bring them back to our community," Archer said.
The Ironman 70.3, which was booked for next month, has been rescheduled for September and will coincide with the full Ironman Wisconsin event, Destination Madison spokesman Rob Gard said.
Archer also recognized the impact of closures on restaurants and retailers, which make up 28.3% and 20.6% of tourism revenue respectively. She encouraged residents to support local businesses by ordering from restaurants or shops for curbside pickup.
Destination Madison is posting information for virtual events and activity suggestions to visitmadison.com/love-madison/ as part of its "Stay Home. Love Madison." campaign, which Archer said also supports Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order. Posts include virtual concerts, coloring pages, carry-out dining suggestions and more.
"We encourage everyone, if you're able, to keep investing in those businesses in our community because we want them to come alive again when it's time," Archer said.
Last year, tourism spending grew 3.85% over 2018 and accounted for about 10% of the statewide total of visitor spending, Destination Madison said, citing data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
The tourism industry supported more than 22,600 jobs in the county last year, Archer said. She did not have information on how many of those jobs have been cut as a result of the pandemic.
Visitor spending brought in about $172 million in tax revenue for Dane County.
