Dane County rakes in record tourism dollars before COVID-19 hit

The continued economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health measures tinged the Madison tourism board's Monday announcement that 2019 was a record-setting year for the area's tourism industry.

After announcing during a virtual press conference that tourism accounted for $1.4 billion in direct sales in Dane County last year, Destination Madison president and CEO Deb Archer addressed concerns that 2020 will likely be a dismal year in comparison.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, was declared a pandemic in mid-March. Since then, public health officials at the local, state and federal levels have called for social distancing efforts and orders, resulting in the closure of many business that are considered nonessential.

Residents in Wisconsin, across the country and around the world are foregoing travel to shelter in place and avoid contracting or spreading the disease. Madison's tourism industry is one of many affected.

Madison hotels saw a two-thirds drop in room rentals in April this year compared to April 2019, according to Destination Madison data shared in the press conference. Archer called the resulting drop in revenue for hotels "catastrophic."