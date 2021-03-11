Dane County offers 10-year deal to keep World Dairy Expo in Madison

Expo general manager Scott Bentley said Dane County’s “generous offer” of a 10-year contract will be thoroughly reviewed by the expo’s executive committee and a decision is expected later this spring.

“Madison is Expo’s home, and we intend for that legacy to endure for generations to come,” Bentley said in an email. “World Dairy Expo also remains committed to gathering the global dairy industry again this fall and continuing the tradition as the must-attend event for everyone in the global dairy industry.”

Under the proposed contract, the show would stay in Madison through 2030.

“Glad to see that Dane County is finally making an effort to ensure that the World Dairy Expo stays in Wisconsin,” state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, a fifth-generation dairy farmer, said in a statement. “Hopefully it is not too late. It should have never come to this!”

In a statement last week, expo officials said “uncertainty remains surrounding future health regulations that may govern Madison this fall at the time of WDE 2021.” The statement went on to note that expo officials are exploring alternative venues to host the 2021 show, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.