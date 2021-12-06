Dane County native seeks to open Madison-area's first 'in-vessel' composting service

Plastic can foul up the workings of the anaerobic digesters, which are more commonly used for cow manure and break down waste without oxygen to create natural gas, but isn’t as much of a problem for in-vessel or traditional composting because it’s not as difficult to remove them from the waste stream, Stanger said. He also said that people not paying out of pocket for composting, as with the Madison pilot programs, might be less careful about keeping the waste stream free of contaminants than people and businesses willing to pay for it.