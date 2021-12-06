Dane County native seeks to open Madison-area's first 'in-vessel' composting service

After years of not entirely successful piloting, Madison’s curbside composting program is on hiatus, even as city officials say their commitment to the service remains long term.
Madison-area residents can still sign up with at least two private, Dane County-based curbside compost pickup services — Earth Stew Compost Services and Curbside Composter — that operate in rural areas and do their composting out of doors.
And now a 27-year-old physics grad with a background in green construction and commercial composting hopes to launch what would likely be the county’s first “in-vessel” large-scale commercial composting operation.
Ben Stanger expects to close in February on about an acre of land including a warehouse formerly used as a dog day care on the south side of Sun Prairie near Angell Park.
There he plans to have Green Box Compost up and running by March, offering compost pickup services similar to those of his competitors but using what is basically a big metal rotating cylinder that Stanger says will reduce composting time from nine months or more to a few weeks, while eliminating some of the less pleasant aspects — including the smells — that come with being in the business of decomposing food.
“My vision for this is that it’s very clean, presentable, nuisance-free for residents,” he said.
What isn’t in the 32-foot-long composter, made by Canada-based Brome Compost Inc., will be stored in the warehouse, Stanger said, and while eventually some near-finished compost could be stored outside, the system he plans to use will be clean and smell-free enough not to bother the neighbors.
Being able to store and process the compost in a warehouse and in the Brome also means the business doesn’t need as much land area as composting operations that spread their product outside to decompose.
Sun Prairie, one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, has so far been enthusiastic about Stanger’s plans.
The City Council on Nov. 16 approved a zoning change at Stanger’s request that specifically allows for in-vessel composting, and nearer to population centers than had been allowed before. Prior to the change, commercial composting was only permitted in industrial areas.
Council President Steve Stocker said the downsides of Stanger’s operation should be minor, and hoped his business would take off and that he has room to expand.
“It certainly could be something positive in terms of sustainability,” Ald. Bob Jokisch said.
City sustainability coordinator Scott Semroc said he regularly hears questions about and demands for expanded composting options in Sun Prairie.
“There is tons and tons of food waste filling up” the Dane County Landfill, Curbside Composter owner Derek Fry said. After seven years in business, he estimates every Madison restaurant has between 400 and 1,200 pounds of food waste per week.
“Most of the food waste could be separated and possibly used as animal feed as is if we were careful about it, but there is so much of it,” he said. “I put as big of a dent in it as I possibly can.”
Earth Stew owner Joanne Tooley said she, too, plans to purchase a small, in-vessel system next year.
Madison native
Stanger was born in Madison and grew up in Sun Prairie, Monona and Madison. His family has long been into backyard gardening and composting and for most of his life has eschewed meat and fish, the remains of which are not easily composted.
After graduating from Madison West High School he headed to Knox College, a small liberal arts school in Illinois. After earning his physics degree, he moved to Chicago and worked at Hinsdale, Illinois-based green builder BrightLeaf Homes and Galesburg, Illinois-based Sitka Salmon Shares, which also has an operation in Madison.
But it was at the Chicago-based WasteNot Compost that Stanger learned the commercial composting business and began thinking about something similar back home.
He’s well aware of the city of Madison’s composting efforts — which stretch back to 2011 and include two curbside pickup pilot programs and a drop-off program the last two summers — and believes the Madison area is ripe for more and better composting options.
“It was surprising that it hadn’t caught on before,” he said.
He said he has a small handful of investors but declined to disclose his estimated start-up costs, as they’re still in flux.
Stanger isn’t yet sure what the market for his finished compost will be. Initially, it’s likely his customers will get it, but longer term he says cities have created markets for finished compost which they can use in community gardens or in roadside landscaping projects.
Plastic bag problem
Madison’s curbside composting efforts were hampered by the difficulty in finding an anaerobic digester to reliably accept Madison’s waste, but what ended the city’s first, and longest pilot from 2011 to 2018 was noncompostable items contaminating the waste stream. Most problematic were the plastic bags.
Plastic can foul up the workings of the anaerobic digesters, which are more commonly used for cow manure and break down waste without oxygen to create natural gas, but isn’t as much of a problem for in-vessel or traditional composting because it’s not as difficult to remove them from the waste stream, Stanger said. He also said that people not paying out of pocket for composting, as with the Madison pilot programs, might be less careful about keeping the waste stream free of contaminants than people and businesses willing to pay for it.
Fry was less sure, saying the gloves, silverware, plastics and other contaminants that tend to be more prevalent in compost collected from restaurants or other commercial accounts can be problematic for in-vessel systems.
Madison recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson said the city has received a federal grant for a city-backed compost drop-off program next year, and that it’s continuing to work with the Natural Resources Defense Council through its Food Matters project, which seeks ways to reduce food waste.
Ultimately, Madison could open a composting facility as part of a broader plan by Dane County to create a “sustainability campus“ near the Yahara Hills golf course, Johnson said.
