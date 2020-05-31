Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store opens at new location, with health precautions

After moving to a new location triple the size of its former space, the Dane County Humane Society Thrift Store will begin welcoming shoppers, limited to five at a time for scheduled appointments.
The Thrift Store closed in March as part of the state’s “safer at home” order that limited nonessential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, the store’s inventory has been moved to its new location, 6904 Watts Road, near the intersection with Gammon Road south of the Beltline.
As restrictions are eased, the Humane Society is preparing for its first customers at the 6,500-square-foot location, with scheduled one-hour shopping appointments beginning Friday. From then, shopping appointments will be available Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Humane Society also set up an online store with dozens of items listed for purchase and curbside pickup.
“We’re excited to begin this new system, and customers can expect to see a great selection with new items added every day,” director of customer service Laurie Ringquist said.
In-store shopping appointments are scheduled for one hour, with only five shoppers scheduled per hour. Shoppers will be asked to wear a mask while in the store.
The Thrift Store is also collecting donations on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Items can be left in a bin outside the store, or staff can come to a person’s vehicle to pick up donations.
The original location for the Thrift Store, on Grand Canyon Drive, was opened in January 2019, about a year an a half before the Humane Society’s lease on that space expired. That space for the store worked as a pilot project, spokesman Evan Hafenbreadl said.
“It was always our intention that, if the pilot went well, we would be looking for a larger space at the end of the lease,” Hafenbreadl said. “We ended up receiving a ton of support, so it only made sense to move somewhere with three times the space.”
Since volunteer shifts have been canceled due to the pandemic, the small Thrift Store staff and other Humane Society staff moved and set up the inventory, making the moving process take longer, Hafenbreadl said.
“When the pandemic happened, we shut down the old store in accordance with the ‘Safer at Home’ order and focused out attention on moving and setting up the new store so that we could be ready to open when the order was lifted,” Hafenbreadl said.
