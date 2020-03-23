Dane County businesses, homeowners, renters safe from eviction for now amid COVID-19 pandemic

People out of work and businesses shuttered due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are safe, for now, from eviction in Dane County should they not be able to make their rent payments.

Orders issued Tuesday and March 12 by Dane County presiding judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn suspended orders for eviction and effectively prevent pending or new eviction cases from being heard.

The order preventing new or pending cases is in effect until at least April 17. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney — whose agency is responsible for enforcing eviction orders — said his deputies have gone from handling several evictions a day to none in the immediate future.

Heidi Wegleitner, a Dane County supervisor and attorney who handles eviction cases with the nonprofit law firm Legal Action of Wisconsin, said that even with the orders, “there is nothing stopping landlords in Dane County from starting the eviction process.”

She said a landlord could, for example, issue a five-day notice to vacate an apartment the day after a tenant fails to make rent, and the tenant could be forced out four to six weeks after that.