Dane County businesses, homeowners, renters safe from eviction for now amid COVID-19 pandemic

People out of work and businesses shuttered due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are safe, for now, from eviction in Dane County should they not be able to make their rent payments.
Orders issued Tuesday and March 12 by Dane County presiding judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn suspended orders for eviction and effectively prevent pending or new eviction cases from being heard.
The order preventing new or pending cases is in effect until at least April 17. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney — whose agency is responsible for enforcing eviction orders — said his deputies have gone from handling several evictions a day to none in the immediate future.
Heidi Wegleitner, a Dane County supervisor and attorney who handles eviction cases with the nonprofit law firm Legal Action of Wisconsin, said that even with the orders, “there is nothing stopping landlords in Dane County from starting the eviction process.”
She said a landlord could, for example, issue a five-day notice to vacate an apartment the day after a tenant fails to make rent, and the tenant could be forced out four to six weeks after that.
“Of course, it is unclear how the suspension will impact scheduling and it is quite possible that it may take a bit longer to get through the process during the public health emergency,” she said. “At this point, absent some further extension or moratorium, I am expecting a very busy May to December in Dane County eviction court as many folks will be impacted by the economic downturn that is taking place due to COVID-19.”
Officials with the Wisconsin Apartment Association — an industry group that lobbies on behalf of landlords — said suspending evictions could be especially difficult for new property owners or small landlords if it means they can’t pay their mortgages.
Halting evictions removes “the consequences of not paying rent,” apartment association chairwoman Corina Eufinger said.
“The first few months of owning an investment are the tightest,” she said. “It can also affect established investors who have chosen this as their means to support their family.”
Chris Mokler, the group’s director of legislative affairs, said most landlords in Wisconsin don’t own a lot of properties, and “despite what many people think, landlords are not wealthy.”
He said that while the group doesn’t believe state law allows moratoriums on eviction, “landlords understand the COVID-19 crisis.” Eufinger said landlords “recognize the necessity for compassion in the time” and “we urge our members to act cautiously when choosing to evict right now.”
Rents are income-based for those living in 914 units owned by Madison’s public housing authority, and for another approximately 1,700 households who have federal Section 8 vouchers to help pay for private housing. So if residents’ incomes go down, they need to contact their property manager or Section 8 case worker for adjustments, said Deborah Rakowski, deputy director of the Madison Community Development Authority. She said the agency has also waived late fees on rent due April 1.
Similarly, Rob Dicke, executive director of the Dane County Housing Authority, said rents drop as renter income drops for 156 government-subsidized units of the nearly 300 lower-income units the agency owns. The agency also administers vouchers for some 1,185 families in the Section 8 program.
For unsubsidized units, “we are not considering evictions at this point regardless of the courts being open or not and setting payment plans with residents who fall behind,” he said.
Elsewhere in the state, Milwaukee County’s chief judge has issued an order effectively halting eviction hearings until April 3, and Waukesha County judges issued an order doing the same until April 12. In a Tuesday blog post, Tristan Pettit, a Milwaukee attorney who represents landlords in eviction cases, said his firm was notified by Washington County that his pending cases were being put on hold until April 13.
“The issue of evictions has been brought up not only in Dane County but all across the country,” Mahoney said, and sheriffs have been working with courts elsewhere to put evictions on hold.
For homeowners with federally backed loans — or the vast majority of them — the Trump administration on Wednesday ordered a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures and evictions.
