Dane County businesses bear brunt of COVID-19 enforcement without being infection hotspots

The Madison-Dane County public health department issued more than 600 warning letters for reported violations of the local COVID-19 public health order during the past four months — mostly to businesses but also to a smattering of schools, churches, health care organizations and apartment buildings.

But it’s been almost exclusively businesses that have been issued citations, which start at $263.50 in the county and $376 in the city of Madison, according to documents released last week by Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The agency issued 46 citations to 36 businesses and one school, Marshall Elementary, from just before Dane County started requiring masks in mid-July to early November. And of 46 sites to receive visits from Public Health officials to ensure they were complying with the order in October and November, 45 were businesses.

While the vast majority of Dane County businesses have abided by the masking, social distancing, capacity limitations and other restrictions in the current order, some have pushed back against them, and the leader of the local chamber of commerce has suggested the public health agency is singling out the already hard-hit business community when other places have seen the most outbreaks.