Dane Arts has expanded to two days its 4th annual event designed to allows businesses to purchase art work directly from artists.
The Dane Arts Buy Local Market is set for Friday and Saturday at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Rd., Fitchburg. The event will feature 28 artists and two non-profits serving artists with disabilities. The previous three markets held in downtown Madison have combined for over $100,000 in sales but the new location at Yahara Bay will provide more space for the event, according to organizers.
Jurors for the market are Leah Kolb, curator of exhibitions at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; Larry Frank, co-owner and CEO of Madison-based Frank Productions; and Jim A. Escalante, a professor of art at UW-Madison.
The Dane Arts Buy Local Market is a program from the Dane County Cultural Affairs Commission and is supported with funding from Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, Great Dane Brewing Co., Madison Essentials and Yahara Bay Distillers.
More information about the event can be found at dablmarket.com or by calling (608) 266-5915.