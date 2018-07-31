A Wisconsin dairy group is attempting a world record Wednesday when it debuts what it hopes will be the world’s largest cheeseboard at Concerts on the Square.
Guinness World Records will be on hand to judge whether the cheeseboard, measuring over 200 square feet and carrying almost two tons of cheese, qualifies for the world record. The Downtown Madison event has been dubbed “Cheese on the Square” and is hosted by the nonprofit dairy marketing group Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
If the cheeseboard is adequately huge, it will beat out cheesemaker Bel Leerdammer of Leerdam, Netherlands, which has held the Guinness World Records title since 2015 after putting up a platter containing 3,376 pounds of cheese.
The world record attempt process starts when the cheese is weighed at 7 a.m. at the Park Hotel, Wisconsin Dairy spokeswoman Lizzie Duffey said, but preparations for the big unveil will begin as early as 5 a.m.
To host the cheese platter and the judging ceremony, conducted by a Guinness World Records judge, Wisconsin Cheese is building a life-size barn on King Street Downtown. The barn will take nearly 12 hours to construct, Duffey said, and along with the cheeseboard itself should be finished by the 5 p.m. judging ceremony.
The cheese barn is open for viewing until 7:00 p.m., when Concerts on the Square is scheduled to begin.
If guests want to taste the goodies, they had better show up early: The first 2,000 guests to arrive at the barn will receive their own (normal-size) cheeseboard.