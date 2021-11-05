Cutthroat creativity: Canada-based nonprofit shows Madison companies, students how to be entrepreneurs

A Canadian nonprofit that seeks to sow the seeds of entrepreneurship around the world has joined forces with UW-Madison and major employers to teach startups and college students how to run a company.
In return, graduating Creative Destruction Lab participants are able to come away with skills that help them propel their business — if they don’t get eliminated from the cutthroat, "Shark Tank"-like program first.
And students may go on to launch their own ventures, or at least work for one of the involved firms.
Besides Madison, the lab can be found at nine other universities across the globe, said lab co-leader Joan Schmidt, adding the nonprofit was founded with the goal of pushing entrepreneurial activity beyond the coasts.
In what Schmidt said is an “ecosystem," the nonprofit works with the UW-Madison School of Business, as well as the new School of Computing, Data and Information Sciences, to offer not only young companies a chance to learn new skills from skilled mentors, but also UW-Madison students with an interest in starting a business.
A major corporate partner of the lab and the UW-Madison business schools, and the catalyst for bringing the nonprofit to Wisconsin, is Madison’s American Family Insurance, said AmFam Ventures managing director Dan Reed.
“We knew people from the lab previously,” Reed said. “We thought about how to get more involved with the lab, and had the idea to approach UW-Madison. It came together very organically and very quickly.”
Other partners include Madison biotech giant Exact Sciences Corp., as well as one of UW-Madison's research arms, the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, among others.
On the line
The startups, over the course of five “sessions” held every eight weeks, pitched their company to 35 mentors who are accomplished entrepreneurs, active angel and venture investors and experienced company owners, Schmidt said.
Jack Ryan, CEO at LastLock, gains access to a band saw with an RFID key fob using his company's technology, at The Bodgery, a makerspace on th…
But there’s a catch. The mentors, only having at their disposal four hours to dedicate to any one of the startups over the eight weeks, had to raise their hand during a company’s pitch if they liked what the firm offers.
If no mentors raised their hand during a startup’s pitch, that company was eliminated from the program.
Last year, 20 startups specializing in risk were chosen to participate in Creative Destruction Lab sessions, Schmidt said, out of 70 applicants. Only eight emerged.
“The execution of (the sessions) is nothing like I’ve ever seen before ... a room full of people who are dedicating their time ... the rapid-fire and high-density set of conversations,” Reed, a mentor himself, said, adding that the Wisconsin sessions are virtual for now amid the pandemic.
The roster of companies specialized in risk management in sectors such as insurance, loss prevention or even cybersecurity. This year, health and wellness startups are getting their turn from 25 industry-specific mentors, Schmidt said.
While not present yet in Madison, the Creative Destruction Lab works with companies from other industry sectors called “streams," including space, artificial intelligence, climate, energy, commerce and others.
Partnering up
The students taking a Creative Destruction Lab class can sit in on the sessions during the fall semester, as well as partner up with participating startups to help them graduate in the spring.
Schmidt said the class includes three total credits.
Adam Johnson and Jaideep Bellani, UW-Madison seniors, are two students who took the Creative Destruction Lab class last year. They went on to work for the graduating startup with which they partnered.
Madison-based LastLock is a company specializing in the creation of smart lock security solutions. It has a major customer in UW-Madison, as well as The Bodgery, a makerspace located on Madison’s East Side — where the startup operates currently, said CEO Jack Ryan.
Johnson is now LastLock’s mechanical engineer, and Bellani is a lead software developer. They work part-time as they finish school.
Ryan described the sessions as “cutthroat,” but said what he learned from the mentors was invaluable.
Bellani concurred, adding “the quality of these mentors can’t be understated.”
The two students hope to continue working for LastLock — and so does Ryan, he said, expressing how he doesn’t want to lose the two of them and their skills.
Schmidt said that as the Creative Destruction Lab continues to emerge in Madison, the outcome is adding to the region’s already booming startup sector.
She ultimately hopes that students come back to the lab having started their own ventures, and that graduated firms return as seasoned mentors.
The plan is also to bring any of the international companies that graduate the program to Wisconsin, she said.
Christian Schuster, UW-Madison junior, runs a test on a wireless locking device for LastLock, located at The Bodgery, a makerspace on the East…
Other graduates
The other graduates from last year’s Creative Destruction Lab program include:
- Whitewater-based RoofMarketplace, which allows clients to find contractors virtually.
- San Diego-based Hazard Hub, which specializes in risk data.
- Madison-based Opterrix, which helps insurers prevent and mitigate losses.
- San Francisco-based Trustlayer, which helps businesses avoid expensive lawsuits.
- Toronto-based MinervaAI, a company specializing in avoiding financial crime.
- Madison-based Pythonic Corp., which helps clients understand complex documents by using artificial intelligence.
- Brugge, Belgium-based Yields, which helps companies make data-driven decisions.