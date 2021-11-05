Cutthroat creativity: Canada-based nonprofit shows Madison companies, students how to be entrepreneurs

The startups, over the course of five “sessions” held every eight weeks, pitched their company to 35 mentors who are accomplished entrepreneurs, active angel and venture investors and experienced company owners, Schmidt said.

LastLock Jack Ryan, CEO at LastLock, gains access to a band saw with an RFID key fob using his company's technology, at The Bodgery, a makerspace on th…

But there’s a catch. The mentors, only having at their disposal four hours to dedicate to any one of the startups over the eight weeks, had to raise their hand during a company’s pitch if they liked what the firm offers.

If no mentors raised their hand during a startup’s pitch, that company was eliminated from the program.

Last year, 20 startups specializing in risk were chosen to participate in Creative Destruction Lab sessions, Schmidt said, out of 70 applicants. Only eight emerged.

“The execution of (the sessions) is nothing like I’ve ever seen before ... a room full of people who are dedicating their time ... the rapid-fire and high-density set of conversations,” Reed, a mentor himself, said, adding that the Wisconsin sessions are virtual for now amid the pandemic.

The roster of companies specialized in risk management in sectors such as insurance, loss prevention or even cybersecurity. This year, health and wellness startups are getting their turn from 25 industry-specific mentors, Schmidt said.