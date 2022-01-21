Curds in, spectators out: World Championship Cheese Contest returns in March

Those coming into the contest will need to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

“I think we landed on what we consider a pretty conservative and cautious approach,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the WCMA. “We feel like we can pull this off and keep people safe and get the product judged because the industry is really hungry to have the event.”

Those who win categories, make the top 20 and win the overall contest use the awards in marketing and selling their products. In 2016, for example, the Grand Cru Surchoix, an Alpine-styled cheese cured for more than nine months, took home the top prize. It marked the first time in nearly 30 years that a cheese made in the U.S. had won the contest. It also created an enormous demand for its maker, Fitchburg-based Emmi Roth USA.

The contest needs more than cheese, however. So far, 24 international judges have committed to coming and a few more are expected to commit. About half of the 60 judges for the contest come from outside the U.S., but the pandemic has complicated travel.