CUNA Mutual Group has made its second acquisition in less than a month and its third, this year.
The Madison company purchased Mirador, a financial technology startup in Portland, Oregon that says its platform establishes a new type of relationship between small businesses and lenders, allowing loan decisions in 24 hours or less.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Through its venture capital arm, CMFG Ventures, CUNA Mutual first invested in Mirador in August 2017. "We know, first-hand, the strength of their team and power of their platform," said CUNA Mutual president and CEO Robert Trunzo.
In November, CUNA Mutual purchased Compliance Systems, a Grand Rapids, Michigan company whose software keeps financial documents up-to-date to meet government rules.
In April, CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics, a data and analytics business, purchased Finivation, a New York data systems and integration company. Terms of those transactions were not disclosed, either.
CUNA Mutual provides insurance, technology and investment services to the credit union industry.