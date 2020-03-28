You are the owner of this article.
Crushed by COVID-19 pandemic, tourism industry holds out hope for summer, fall
From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
EAA

Members of the GEICO Skytypers precision flight team fly over Lake Winnebago as part of the 2018 EAA AirVenture gathering in Oshkosh July 25, 2018. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

While travel-related businesses have been grappling with a flood of cancellations this spring, many are still holding out hope for summer and fall.

The Democratic National Convention planned for Milwaukee in July is still a go. But Summerfest, a huge music festival normally held in late June and early July in Milwaukee, has been moved to September.

The World's Largest Brat Fest in Madison is now set for August instead of Memorial Day weekend.

The status of EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh is also in limbo. The seven-day event still planned for July typically draws more than 600,000 people, with a five-county economic impact of $170 million.

"The choices are stay the course, delay or cancel," said Jack J. Pelton, the Experimental Aircraft Association's CEO and chairman. "Frustrating as it is, we're in a holding pattern right now."

Plans for World Dairy Expo, which brings 75,000 people and $50 million in spending to the Madison area, remain in place for late September and early October. But organizers added in a statement March 20 that "the health, well-being and safety of exhibitors, attendees and volunteers are of the utmost importance and will guide our future decision making."

