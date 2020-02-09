Crowdfunding dreams: Kiva loans helps several Madison-area businesses grow

After several successful years with dZi Little Tibet food cart, Namgyal Ponsar, who owns the cart with her brother and brother-in-law, wanted to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. They found a location at 827 E. Johnson St., but they needed a bit more help to get up and running.
Mainly, they needed a large refrigerator, which would cost about $10,000.
With help from Kiva — an international small loan program aimed at women and people of color — Ponsar was able to buy that refrigerator and open Little Tibet last year.
Madison became a hub for Kiva last February through a partnership of the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, Madison Gas and Electric, the city of Madison, the Doyenne Group and Kiva. In its first year in Madison, the program brought $100,000 to small-business owners in the Madison area.
There are few barriers to securing a Kiva loan other than the need to market yourself, said An Nguyen, assistant director of lending at WWBIC.
When business owners are approved for a Kiva loan, the business owners then create a profile on Kiva’s website, where anyone can add to the money lent to the businesses — up to $10,000. The business owners have to use their profiles to convince lenders to support them, often by sharing their histories and why they dream of a successful business.
Unlike other crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe, these are not just donations. Lenders are paid back in monthly installments. The loans come with no interest and no fees attached.
“The best part about Kiva is that when they came to the Madison community, they brought access to responsible capital,” Nguyen said.
About 1.8 million lenders have supported $1.4 million in Kiva loans worldwide, according to the nonprofit’s website. Those loans have had a 96.7% repayment rate. In Madison, 78% of the business owners who borrowed money are people of color and 61% are women.
Christine Ameigh, who owns Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, used a Kiva loan to purchase a potato slicer, which has significantly cut down the amount of time it takes to make one bag of potato chips. She said the potatoes used to be sliced by hand, and they still would be without the $10,000 loan.
“It’s been able to double our output and save the arms of our employees,” Ameigh said.
By paying back her Kiva loan each month, Ameigh said she also shows banks and other potential lenders that she is good on her word and able to make the payments needed.
For Ponsar, who was born in Tibet and serves traditional Tibetan cuisine at the restaurant, it took a lot of research to find resources available to small-business owners like herself. She said she only knew about Kiva because she had been in contact with WWBIC before. Others may not know how to find opportunities for themselves.
“For many immigrant, minority, small-business persons, like myself, we have a lack of network,” Ponsar said.
Businesses apply for a Kiva loan, invite friends and family to lend money through Kiva’s website and then promote their businesses to raise more funding for the loan. The the process of securing loans takes about 45 days.
Dozens of lenders can fund the loan — with the minimum contribution of $25 — and as the business repays the loan, lenders receive their portion of the monthly payment through Kiva.
“I felt like they wanted to support me and help me succeed in my dream,” Ponsar said of the lenders.