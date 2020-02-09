Crowdfunding dreams: Kiva loans helps several Madison-area businesses grow

Unlike other crowdfunding platforms such as GoFundMe, these are not just donations. Lenders are paid back in monthly installments. The loans come with no interest and no fees attached.

“The best part about Kiva is that when they came to the Madison community, they brought access to responsible capital,” Nguyen said.

About 1.8 million lenders have supported $1.4 million in Kiva loans worldwide, according to the nonprofit’s website. Those loans have had a 96.7% repayment rate. In Madison, 78% of the business owners who borrowed money are people of color and 61% are women.

Christine Ameigh, who owns Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, used a Kiva loan to purchase a potato slicer, which has significantly cut down the amount of time it takes to make one bag of potato chips. She said the potatoes used to be sliced by hand, and they still would be without the $10,000 loan.

“It’s been able to double our output and save the arms of our employees,” Ameigh said.

By paying back her Kiva loan each month, Ameigh said she also shows banks and other potential lenders that she is good on her word and able to make the payments needed.