The newest addition to Hilldale Shopping Center has opened.
Crescendo Espresso Bar is located next door to Kate Spade New York and across from Lush. The shop is in the space that had been home since 2015 to Mes Amies Boutique, a dress shop that moved earlier this year to downtown Middleton.
Crescendo, which has appeared in the past at the open air shopping center with its mobile cart, was founded in 2013 by Cait and Paul Siriann who opened Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Cafe at 1859 Monroe St. The Hilldale shop, located just east of Cafe Hollander, is not expected to have live music but will have a walk-up window as an added convenience for shoppers.
“A top tier shop, especially one that is locally owned, has always been on the top our list to enhance the shopping experience at Hilldale,” said Nanci Horn, Hilldale's general manager.
The shop includes both table and counter seating plus seating at a window, that will ultimately will be opened on warmer days. The menu for the shop, which opens at 7 a.m. six days a week and at 7:30 a.m. on Sundays, includes coffee from Milwaukee-based Anodyne Coffee Roasters, pastries, breakfast sandwiches and lunch burritos.
The shopping center has undergone a massive transformation over the past 10 years. Some of the newest additions have included the opening in May of a 15,300-square-foot L.L. Bean, the addition of an Apple store, the reconfiguration of the main entrance for the AMC Dine-In Madison 6, formerly Sundance Cinemas, and moving the University Book Store to a new location in the center.
In October 2017, WS Development, the Massachusetts company that owns the shopping center, spent $7.3 million to purchase the 2.8-acre BMO Harris Bank property at 401 N. Segoe Road. The site, adjacent to a parking lot already owned by WS Development, backs up to Vernon Boulevard but WS has not announced plans for the property, located just south of the shopping center.