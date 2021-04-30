Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic

In its effort to make streets more pedestrian-friendly, Madison and other cities around the country have long relied on “mixed-use” developments, which combine offices and retail space on the first floor with apartments or condos in the stories above.

But the pandemic has exacerbated the already soft demand for some of these spaces, leaving more empty storefronts.

To address the problem, experts say, cities need to get creative in how they view those spaces, including converting some to apartments or private offices, promoting more pop-up stores and encouraging new businesses to use the space.

Even for existing businesses that have thrived in leased locations in Madison’s popular commercial corridors such as State, Monroe and Williamson streets, owners will need to stay nimble as new shopping habits have been baked into consumers’ expectations, said Thomas Fisher, director of the University of Minnesota’s Design Center.

Online shopping options and curbside pickup will likely be expected of every store from here on out, said Fisher, who is researching ways the pandemic is affecting business.

Shoppers have long sought out the convenience of online shopping, but the health concerns of shopping during a pandemic pushed e-commerce even more.