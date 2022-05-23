Creative pursuits: 3 Madison area women grow their pandemic hobbies into businesses

Baking sourdough, taking up yoga, making whipped coffee, painting, sewing, building Lego models, buying an obscene amount of plants — all are hobbies that kept people going through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as we sheltered in place.

More than two years later, many of those pandemic fads have gone by the wayside. But others have persisted, growing into staples in people’s lives.

For some, the creative outlets they used to pass the time during the days of isolation have blossomed into businesses.

“I’ve gotten to the point now that I was able to set my corporate America job aside and focus primarily on candles,” Windsor resident and candlemaker Caitlin Bilderback said.

She’s not alone in her pursuit. Here are the stories of Bilderback and two other local women who spent time cultivating their artistry during quarantine and ended up finding success over the last few years selling their work in Dane County shops and markets.

‘It could be my career’

Madison resident Abigail Orgas never thought she would be a full-time business owner. Certainly not by the time she was just 24 years old.

In early 2020, she was teaching preschool and earning her bachelor’s degree when the pandemic hit. Classes went online, and “I found myself with a lot of time on my hands,” Orgas said.

Orgas had always been interested in art, whether she was drawing, painting or making animal figurines out of clay as a child. When everything shut down, she decided to try making polymer clay earrings. Initially, she said it “felt silly” to be making earrings when people were dying of COVID-19.

“But I guess for me it was kind of a way to cope and find something happy to do,” Orgas said. “And I think it made other people happy, too.”

She opened a shop on Etsy to sell her earrings and then started her own website. Her business, called Bold Blossom Shop, sells bright and colorful earrings and charms in the shape of flowers, croissants, clouds, figs, blueberries, butterflies and more.

Interest in her shop started to grow more and more. During one product launch in early 2021, she remembers sitting in her apartment watching her website traffic as multiple styles sold out in the same day.

“I was kind of shocked and in disbelief,” she said. “I think that’s when I realized that people really liked what I was doing and would buy the things I make. I realized that it could be my career.”

Orgas made a little more than $20,000 in profits in 2021, and her sales have been continuing to grow this year. Her shop’s Instagram following grew by nearly 1,000 in just a few months this year. Orgas said she believes she’s on track to be full time by July.

“It’s really exciting, and it’s something that I never really expected. I didn’t ever think that I would be able to be an artist full time and be my own boss,” Orgas said. “It’s been really empowering. I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come, and I’m excited to see where I could go in the future.”

Leaving corporate behind

Bilderback’s candle-making business, Windsor Candle Works, started as a fun activity to do with friends. They would have cocktails and make candles together.

But as the weather turned cold and people continued to socially distance during the winter of 2020, Bilderback was looking “for something to do,” she said. She started making candles for herself and friends around Christmastime.

She was focused on making her candles in a healthy way, with pure soy wax, no additives, natural scents and a wooden base to hold the wax.

A friend suggested she try selling them, so she started working with the coffee and gift shop The Poppy Seed in DeForest “just to see what happens, make a few extra bucks,” Bilderback said. The candles started selling, and Bilderback slowly added more and more shops.

During the 2021 holiday season from October to December, she sold an average of 400 candles a month. Bilderback left her corporate job in digital analytics and started making candles part-time while spending more time with her children. She’s hoping to ramp up to full-time work.

She sells her candles in eight shops in McFarland, Windsor, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Waunakee, Middleton, Wausau and Lake Geneva. In April, she started her own website.

“It’s been super exciting,” Bilderback said. “It’s better than I had ever imagined. I didn’t intend to necessarily be where I was today a year ago. I just kind of road with it, and it just keeps going. It’s fantastic.”

Making something beautiful

As long as it’s not freezing outside, Priscilla Lentini can go out in her garage, stick her hands in some clay and make pottery. It’s an activity she does most days, creating about 20 coffee mugs and pots a week.

Lentini, a 32-year-old Verona resident, has been making pottery since high school. Before the pandemic started, she paid a monthly fee to make pottery at a studio about once a week.

But when the studio closed along with restaurants and other activities at the start of the pandemic, she needed something to fill the time.

“With all the other activities kind of canceled, I had a lot more free time to do pottery,” Lentini said. “And one can only have so many mugs before I need to start getting rid of them.”

For the first time, she started selling her work and created her business, called Pottery by Priscilla. She sells mugs, flower pots, vases and magnets at local markets, including the Madison Night Market, the Verona Farmer’s Market and Verona High School’s craft fair in the fall.

Many of her mugs have natural earthy tones, deep blues and purples, and bright greens and yellows. Some have buttons, others have trees and plants, and others have Midwest sayings like “You betcha” and “Yeah, no.”

Lentini said she likes making mugs because it’s a functional work of art that people can use every day. She said it makes her happy when she hears from customers that her creation is their favorite mug for their morning coffee.

She sells an average of about 50 items each market. Lentini has a website, but customers usually won’t be able to buy her mugs there because she can’t keep enough inventory.

“I’ve been very pleasantly surprised on repeat customers and people who go to markets specifically because I’ll be there,” Lentini said. “It’s thrilling having such great support.”

Lentini, who is also a social worker for a transitional housing program for women and children at St. Vincent de Paul, said she doesn’t have any plans to make pottery full time. But she’s grateful that Pottery by Priscilla allowed her to pay for her own pottery equipment and clay so she can create art whenever she wants.

“It is a good stress-relieving hobby to have,” Lentini said. “Kind of a meditative, self-care activity where I can come home, get on the wheel, put my hands in some dirt and make something beautiful.”

