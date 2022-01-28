Creating a gateway: Private investment in finished North Fish Hatchery corridor tops $70M

The North Fish Hatchery Road corridor — stretching from McKee Road to the Beltline — used to feel like one long suburban strip mall with a smattering of hints at its rural, small town past.

Now that the city of Fitchburg has finished a $20 million reconstruction of the corridor, the area is being eyed for an urban renewal, something akin to the growth Madison’s East Washington Avenue has experienced in the last decade.

Private investors have already poured $70 million into the area, Fitchburg economic development director Michael Zimmerman said. The goal is to create an urban gateway into Fitchburg and Madison, he said. Public sector investments have topped $29.5 million, by comparison.

A few key private financiers include Mike Thorson, co-founder of Madison-based investment firm Inventure Capital, and David Gevers of Madison-based real estate developer EJ Plesko & Associates. Inventure’s portfolio itself is mainly comprised of real estate, Thorson said.

The 1.6-mile reconstruction project, designed and managed by Fitchburg-based KL Engineering, started in 2020.

It included improvements to address intersection safety and traffic congestion, replacement of deteriorating road infrastructure and stormwater facilities, new traffic signals and street lighting, as well as upgrades to pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, including converting a 5-foot sidewalk into a 10-foot multi-use path.

Other improvements included a pedestrian bridge over Nine Springs Creek, and landscaping, including greenery, decorative concrete and railings.

With the work done, more private investors are likely to take note of North Fish Hatchery Road’s potential, Zimmerman said. That could bring more businesses, retailers, mixed-use buildings, as well as housing projects that could cater to the various income levels of Fitchburg’s diverse population.

According to 2020 Census data, 31% of residents in the North Fish Hatchery Road area are Black, 27% are Latino, 0.3% are Asian and 35% are white.

The ultimate goal is an urbanized corridor, said Vandewalle & Associates principal planner Scott Harrington, which is more dense than the single-housing, parking-lot-heavy suburbia North Fitch Hatchery was in the early 2000s. The city worked with developer Vandewalle to compose a vision document for North Fish Hatchery in 2020, Zimmerman said.

Some projects could even feature less standard office space, Zimmerman said, the intention being to accommodate the remote work culture the pandemic has influenced.

But even before the health crisis, the goal of the reconstruction — and of attracting more private investors — was to further revitalize an area that gets traffic counts comparable to that of Madison’s East Washington Avenue, which has itself seen millions of dollars’ worth of building projects in the last decade, including the American Family Insurance Spark complex and various high-rise apartments.

Annual average daily traffic counts for the Fish Hatchery Road corridor topped 42,200 in June 2018. For inbound East Washington Avenue, counts from August 2018 were 43,600.

The traffic counts aren’t surprising, Zimmerman said, as the North Fish Hatchery Road corridor supplies direct connections to the UW-Madison campus, Downtown Madison and natural parks like the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way located on Madison’s Near West Side, in addition to the Beltline.

Key developments

Starting a few years ago, Inventure Capital helped bring forth the mixed-use, market-rate Terrace Point Apartments development. It is located at 3101 Fish Hatchery Road.

The four-story, 157-unit apartment complex — whose construction completed last year — also features 10,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space.

“When we looked at Fish Hatchery ... we were driving by one day and there was this giant abandoned juice plant,” Thorson said, adding that he thought, “Wow! That would be a great site to take down.”

“It was one of these (buildings) on the outskirts on the fringe of where development was progressing,” he said.

A similar Inventure-funded project is in the works, which would be built east of Fish Hatchery Road on Ochalla Drive, Thorson said. It would have 170 residential units with 10,000 square feet of commercial space. Construction is scheduled to complete on the market-rate development in 2023.

EJ Plesko & Associates was the main financier for the HighLine Senior Apartments complex, located 2001 Traceway Drive, with four stories of 160 units available to renters ages 55 and older who fall within a particular income range.

That’s because the property is subsidized by tax credits, which means state and federal organizations set the maximum rent prices. The investor has funded other market-rate projects in the area.

“The idea is to create a mixed-income community where you have affordable housing … some naturally occurring,” Gevers said. “(Naturally occurring affordable housing) is a term of art in the (real estate) industry. Some properties that are older ... the rents aren’t as high as a newer market-rate building.”

The vision

When Harrington was a project manager for Vandewalle in the mid-2000s, he helped the city of Madison examine redeveloping East Washington.

Harrington recalled explaining Vandewalle’s idea for East Washington to members of the public back then — and garnering mixed reactions. People didn’t believe the stretch could look like what it does today, he said, adding the area is almost indistinguishable from the developer’s original vision document.

That’s the hope for the North Fish Hatchery corridor, Harrington said.

Buildings of varying sizes and heights line the street, and both pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists feel accommodated, Harrington said of the North Fish Hatchery vision. There’s various public transportation options, as well as a melting pot of businesses and residents, Zimmerman said.

“The urban component ... it’s a much more efficient use of infrastructure ... the street, sewer and water is already there,” Harrington said. “(North Fish Hatchery Road) needed rebuilding anyhow. Compact development is also much more cost-effective.”

He pointed to the Terrace Point Apartments development as representative of the kinds of projects the corridor could see in the next half decade — investors either tearing down or revamping old structures and creating something new.

Inventure Capital also funded the Garver Feed Mill project on Madison’s East Side — a formerly dilapidated building that is now a city hub for business and events.

