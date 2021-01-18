COVID-19 vaccine requirements not likely as Madison area businesses balance public health, liability

The resolution also called on state elected officials to “adopt no legislation or make any collective statements that would serve to undermine the public’s confidence in the science behind the safety and effectiveness of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Return to the office

The initial rollout of vaccines has yet to change the reopening plans for many local offices.

Exact Sciences and CUNA Mutual Group, which both said they don’t plan to require vaccinations for employees, said they have not changed their plans to bring employees back to the office yet, though they are regularly assessing when and how employees might return en masse.

“We are optimistic vaccines can help bring an end to this pandemic,” spokesperson Scott Larrivee said. “(We) are working with our teams to develop plans that take into account the many different roles at Exact Sciences, personal needs, and workplace safety.”

Some businesses, such as CUNA Mutual and Epic, have flexible options for employees, allowing them to work from home or from the corporate office with policies to limit the spread of the coronavirus, such as social distancing and face mask requirements.