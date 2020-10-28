COVID-19 pandemic only boosted Wisconsin's $7.8 billion outdoor economy

Outdoor recreation, according to Monroe Brown, will also be key in helping the state rebound from the losses created by the pandemic.

“We already know that outdoor recreation is the number one marketable reason for people coming to the state,” Monroe Brown said. “Producing this (study) was a way to communicate that level of importance for the state.”

Dan Dacko opened his Slow Roll Cycles on Monona Drive in Madison in 2019. He came short of his sales goals in his inaugural year but has seen his sales double in 2020.

More people wanted to ride bicycles, with more than 10% of his new bike sales coming from people out of state who couldn’t find what they wanted closer to home due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and tariffs. One customer drove from Arkansas for a child’s bike. Other customers began digging out older bikes that needed tune-ups, tires, tubes and other repairs, which led to turnaround times of two weeks.

“Our parts supply just became depleted. You just started running out of stuff,” Dacko said. “It was a little out of hand for a while. We have bikes on order that we probably won’t see until September of next year.’