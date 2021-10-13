COVID-19 pandemic leaves Wisconsin veterinary clinics playing catchup

Some are quick to point to an explosion of new pet owners to explain the increased demand on veterinary clinics. But that's not entirely accurate.

Overall shelter pet adoptions in 2020 were the lowest they've been in five years, but intake also dipped substantially during this time. The remaining pets were just getting adopted faster, which explains the empty cages.

Instead, vets say that pet owners — new and existing — were simply paying more attention to their pets, finding lumps, bumps and symptoms they had never noticed before.

"You just had this influx of owners who were now at home and all they were doing was focusing on their pet, because they used to be at work every day," said Forcey.

She said that sustainable growth for a veterinary practice her size is generally about 20 new pets per month. Since April 2020, her office has seen 1,058 new pets — nearly 60 per month.

Veterinary appointment bookings grew by 4.5 percent in 2020 and are on track to grow by nearly 7 percent in 2021, according to a report from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

But this boom in business is happening while veterinary practices are operating with reduced capacity in order to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.