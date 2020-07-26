COVID-19 pandemic changes child care landscape for providers, parents trying to return to work

New way of operating

The centers that have stayed open during the pandemic have had to come up with creative ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to serve the needs of parents who are considered essential workers.

“They really rose to the occasion with minimal support,” Bartnick said.

Those creative solutions included grouping siblings of different ages together to reduce the possibility of community spread within the center, shortening child care hours to allow time to disinfect surfaces and decreasing class sizes to meet capacity requirements.

The decrease in class sizes has negatively hurt the bottom line at a number of child care centers where there isn’t enough revenue coming in to keep their doors open.

Cheryl Heiman, a toddler lead teacher at Red Caboose Child Care Center in Madison, said she hasn’t seen anything like this in the 45 years she’s worked at the center.

Red Caboose, located on Madison’s Near East Side, was closed for three months and has decreased its overall capacity since reopening — affecting its enrollment and budget. The business qualified for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, Heiman said, but she is uncertain about the long-term impact on the center.