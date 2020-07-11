COVID-19 edges out workforce shortage as biggest concern among Wisconsin businesses, survey finds

Public restrictions sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's now-abolished stay-at-home order topped the list of challenges being faced by Wisconsin employers, according to a new survey of business owners.

The latest survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state chamber and largest business lobbying group in Wisconsin, found 38% of respondents listed the pandemic and the "safer at home" order as the biggest public policy issue facing the state, compared with 16% who said the top issue is the labor shortage and lack of qualified applicants.

"Even with this problem, COVID-19, there continues to be a challenge to find qualified people," said Kurt Bauer, WMC president and CEO. "What that tells me is don’t forget about the workforce shortage. Even though we have record high unemployment, it continues to this day."

The survey of almost 150 employers — the majority in the manufacturing sector — was conducted in the last two weeks of June and is WMC's first since the outbreak began earlier this year. The survey also marks the first time in more than five years that the workforce shortage was not the No. 1 issue among employers.