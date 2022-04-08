Cottage Grove tower repair company becomes first to use GI Bill funds to train veterans

The ability to remain composed during a laborious task is a skill that comes easily to Antonio Rivera.

Having learned from his military background, Rivera also adapts quickly to new circumstances, and finds comradery among those he works with. That's needed, the veteran said, for the position he's training for at Cottage Grove-based Tower MRL that requires him to reach new heights — literally.

The tower site construction and maintenance company that has become the first, as approved by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, to use G.I. Bill funds to supplement apprenticeships for qualifying workers like Rivera, said Tower MRL president Chris Mallon. Founded in 2005, the business has around 80 employees — three of those veterans — with 30 people that climb towers.

The G.I. Bill, whose first iteration emerged in 1944 following World War II, is best known for helping those who have served in the military pay for college and other educational expenses.

The approval comes as Tower MRL has sought to attract more workers amid ongoing talent shortages that have spared no industry, Mallon said. It also comes as veterans, a minority group, have faced disparate unemployment rates amid the health crisis.

But those numbers appear to be improving. Last month, the national veteran unemployment rate was 2.4%, down from 3.1% in February — and 4.8% in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Rivera is himself training to be a tower hand — he travels all over the U.S. for weeks at a time to climb the structures and make sure everything is working properly. But he soon plans to pursue a nearly two-year apprenticeship program through Tower MRL that's partially covered by the funds — possibly becoming a foreman or a project manager to help the company grow.

Tower MRL has for several years been an employer sponsor (one of 67 nationwide) of the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program, Mallon explained, adding that the DOL-registered and Wireless Infrastructure Association-supported program allows its graduates to receive industry-specific training and credentials to find occupations.

It was through TIRAP that Tower MRL recently discovered how the G.I. Bill could help the company find and retain talent, he said.

"What many people may not know (about the bill) is that it can fund more than four-year university degree programs," said Brett Weil, WIA vice president of workforce development.

How it will work when it officially rolls out for veterans in-training, Mallon explained, is that they will be paid a fixed wage throughout the duration of their apprenticeship. Where a trainee would normally start out at a rate of $18 per hour, the bill allows that wage to increase to $25. That difference can cover the various costs that come with training, like books and even housing.

Offering support

Saul Newton, founder of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce since 2015, said that more companies like Tower MRL should embrace the skillsets that those who have served in the military can bring to workplaces.

But the most significant issue employers navigate is how to translate the competencies that veterans bring, Newton said, which can result in "loss of economic stability" for the minority group.

"It's really smart for employers that look at the G.I. Bill as a way to soften that blow," he said.

The Chamber itself recently unveiled a program, called VetWorks Wisconsin, with the state Department of Veterans Affairs and Wisconsin Veterans Network, a nonprofit, to help active duty military service members transition out of their role and relocate to communities statewide.

The program provides assistance with employment, education, housing, legal services, medical care and more, Newton said.

"There's no simple solution," he said of addressing veteran employment challenges overall.

For Rivera, who has children, the opportunity to advance his career at Tower MRL has been lifechanging.

Following military deployments to various countries, including Iraq, in the early 2010s, some time spent in college with no return on investment and having "bounced around from job to job" — "Somehow, I got my backbone back."

