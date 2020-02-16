Cottage Grove fitness manufacturer acquires Japanese massage chair brand

Cottage Grove-based Johnson Health Tech Co. purchased majority ownership in a Japanese company specializing in massage chairs.

Johnson Health Tech now owns a 60% stake in Fujiiryoki Medical Instruments Manufacturing Co., the owner of the Fujiiryoki brand massage chairs. The share was purchased for 6.24 billion Japanese yen, about $57.72 million, this month.

With the acquisition, Johnson Health Tech will consolidate with Fujiiryoki to expand that company’s global reach.

“Fujiiryoki is known for its sophisticated product development process and outstanding brand reputation, but it has little distribution outside of Asia,” Johnson Health Tech CEO Jason Lo said.

Johnson Health Tech, a global manufacturer and distributor of fitness equipment, will use the acquisition to expand its wellness products, said Johnson Wellness Division CEO Alex Wu. Massage chairs are a $5.1 billion business with the largest market in Asian countries, he said.