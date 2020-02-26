Coronavirus impedes construction of Wisconsin solar farms

The outbreak of the new coronavirus could put Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar farms behind schedule and over budget.

The developers of projects under construction in Iowa and Manitowoc counties say the global spread of the virus and the related travel restrictions and factory shutdowns in China have disrupted supply chains for the solar panels.

In a Feb. 6 letter, NextEra said supply chain disruptions were “adversely impacting” one of its suppliers’ ability to deliver products on time and would require an adjustment of the schedule for the 150-megawatt Two Creeks Solar Farm near Lake Michigan.

Invenergy, the developer of the Badger Hollow project in Iowa County, identified the potential for delays but said the rapid spread of the disease and uncertain nature of its effects make it difficult to predict the final impact.

Wisconsin Public Service, one of three utilities that have contracted to purchase the solar farms, submitted the letters to the Public Service Commission, which has authorized them to spend a combined $597 million.

It’s not clear how the virus outbreak could affect the final cost to ratepayers.